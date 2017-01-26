January 26, 2017 News » Whistler

WB launches campaign encouraging donations to nine charities 

Initiative aimed at supporting organizations tackling challenges facing ski industry

By
click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF WHISTLER BLACKCOMB FOUNDATION - GIVING BACK The Whistler Blackcomb Foundation will match up to $50,000 in public donations to nine local, national and international charities tackling issues facing the ski industry.
A new campaign at Whistler Blackcomb (WB) is asking mountain enthusiasts to give back to charities that are tackling some of the most important issues facing the ski industry. In partnership with the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation, the ski resort has identified nine local, national and international organizations addressing "environmental issues, getting kids outdoors and mountain safety." An extension of The Big Picture, a four-part documentary series WB unveiled this fall that explored the challenges impacting the future of skiing and snowboarding, the foundation will match all donations made to Whistler charities, up to $50,000.

"This phase of the Big Picture campaign is a unique opportunity for us to highlight some of our key areas of focus," said Mei Madden, executive director at the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation, in a release.

Locally, donors have several options to give back: the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation's own EnviroFund, the Whistler Outdoor School Program, and Whistler Search and Rescue. National and international non-profits involved in the initiative are 1% For The Planet, KidSport, and the Canadian Avalanche Foundation. For an overview of each organization, visit www.whistlerblackcomb.com/pwdr-stash/features/the-big-picture#docs.

"The intention of The Big Picture documentaries was to highlight some important issues and spark conversation. Now we want to help empower people to take action," said Mike Crowe, brand and content marketing manager for WB, in the release.

Meanwhile, WB has launched a new video series featuring Whistler athletes titled Sh*t Skiers Should Be Saying to raise awareness of the cause. To view the first video in the series, visit https://youtu.be/jHLCercc_6o.

