Welcome 2017 the Whistler way 

Ready for the next round of fun?Some of us are looking forward to saying bye to 2016, while the rest of us just like a great New Year's party.

Whatever your reason for celebrating the season, Whistler is ready.

WHAT TO DO

The annual family night is Whistler Presents: New Year's Eve at the Maury Young Arts Centre. There is entertainment and activities with admission by wristband, recommended for ages three to 12.

There is also a teen dance for ages 13 to 17 at the Whistler Conference Centre.

On Dec. 30 and 31 advanced wristband prices are $15 per person — free for children aged two and under. Tickets are $12.50 per person on Dec. 29.

Wristbands can be purchased at the Whistler Visitors Information Centre, Maury Young Arts Centre, Meadow Park Sports Centre, or online at www.whistler.com/holiday/. Tickets on Dec. 31 are available at the information kiosk next to the Whistler Conference Centre.

The evening runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

From 11:30 p.m., the Fire & Ice Show at Skier's Plaza will have fireworks and fire spinners. Some of Whistler's best skiers and riders jump through a blazing ring of fire. Arrive early to get the best viewing locations.

The jumps are followed by New Year's fireworks.

Skiing and Snowboarding The heavens obliged this week with another 23 centimetres of powdery snow on Dec. 26 alone, making driving treacherous and skiers and snowboarders very, very happy. Whistler and Blackcomb are open daily throughout the holiday, depending on weather conditions. From 8:30 a.m. daily.

Whistler Holiday Experience A range of family activities and entertainment over the holiday season until Friday, Dec. 30. Kids can enjoy a mini-putt course, bouncy castles, crafts and video games for free at the Whistler Conference Centre.

The annual King of the Rail competition has its third and final night on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the base of Whistler Mountain, next to the Fitzsimmons Chair. Try your best riding a series of rails or watch from 6 p.m. Entry is $15. There are prizes, cash and crowns for the winners, with separate categories and age groups.

Family Après Olympic Plaza is home to a variety of outdoor winter activities and entertainment each week throughout the winter. On Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Olympic Plaza also hosts a beautiful outdoor skating rink. It's free to use and open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with breaks throughout the day for maintenance. Skate rentals are $6 and helmets are available at no extra charge.

Cross-country skiing Whistler's two Nordic skiing venues are Whistler Olympic Park in the Callaghan Valley and Lost Lake, with over 160 kilometres of trails.

Pique also encourages you to check out the many advertisements in this issue, which will have more information on dining and evening options, as well as the music listings on page 96.

And from Pique's staff to you and yours, have a happy and peaceful 2017.

For further information, visit Tourism Whistler at www.whistler.com, Whistler Blackcomb at www.whistlerblackcomb.com and the RMOW at www.whistler.ca.