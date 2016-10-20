Welsh to become Yale man 

Star hockey player Tyler Welsh will also have an incredible opportunity to continue his education as well.

The 19-year-old Whistler product has accepted a scholarship to play for the Yale Bulldogs in Connecticut beginning next season. Welsh, currently tearing up the Jr. 'A' BCHL with the Victoria Grizzlies, has scored 16 points in 14 games so far this season in his second year in the provincial capital.

Grizzlies head coach and general manager Craig Didmon said in a release that for a player to link up with a prestigious school in October speaks to Welsh's talent.

"A fourth player receiving a scholarship already so early in the season is another feather in the cap for the Grizzlies organization. We are very happy for Tyler as he has worked very hard every day since he got here last season. Although he not the biggest center man in the league he makes up for it with a huge heart with the kind of work ethic and determination that not only has made him a better player, but those around him as well," Didmon said.