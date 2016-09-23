Whistler Backcomb voted No. 1 resort for third year in a row 

For the third consecutive year, the Ski Magazine resort survey has named Whistler Blackcomb the No. 1 overall ski resort in North America, according to a release from the resort. Whistler Blackcomb has held this title four times in the last five years and has also consistently scored high for terrain variety, off-hill activities, lodging and après, the release stated.

“Our vision at Whistler Blackcomb is to be the No. 1 mountain resort in the world,” said Dave Brownlie, President and CEO at Whistler Blackcomb. “We consider Ski Magazine’s No. 1 ranking three years in a row a massive victory towards making that a reality. Whistler, as a community, is dedicated to providing an outstanding guest experience and it’s nice to see the public opinion reflecting these efforts.”

The Ski Magazine survey asks people to rank the top 50 North American ski resorts in 18 categories covering the full resort experience. Now in its 29th year, it is the longest running resort survey in the ski industry. In addition to placing No. 1 for overall ski resort in North America, Whistler Blackcomb ranked No. 1 in categories for terrain variety and off-hill activities, No. 2 in lodging and après, and No. 3 in lifts, dining and terrain parks.

The release went on to state: “Today’s skiers are demanding more from their ski vacations, looking for a wide range of amenities on and off the snow,” said Allen Crolius, publisher of Ski Magazine. “Whistler Blackcomb, with fantastic skiing across two mountains, and vibrant base villages, delivers on all fronts, earning its No. 1 ranking in SKI Magazine’s annual survey.”

Whistler Blackcomb is scheduled to open on Nov. 24. Snow already has accumulated to mid-mountain elevations.