Whistler business defrauded out of $13K, police say 

Police are investigating after a Whistler Village business was reportedly scammed out of thousands of dollars.

On Jan. 31, the business owner told police that a cheque for approximately $400 meant for a supplier in Ontario had actually been cashed in Winnipeg — to the tune of more than $13,000.

"The complainant believes someone may have stolen the cheque and Photoshopped their information onto it," R. Const. Steve LeClair explained.

"It had been readdressed and the amount had been changed by putting a '13' in front of the $400 and change."

Missing skiers make their own way home

A group of skiers who went missing on Whistler Mountain last week decided they wouldn't wait for search and rescue officials to find them.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to a report of three missing skiers in the area of Khyber Pass. The lost skiers were in touch with Whistler Blackcomb ski patrol, which informed them that they would not be rescued until daybreak. The skiers told rescue personnel they would try to make their own way out, and were given directions to safety. The trio eventually emerged at 5:40 a.m., police said.

Couple claims they were jumped trying to hitchhike in front of Pemberton restaurant

A Pemberton couple was reportedly jumped while trying to hitch a ride last week, police said.

At 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 3, RCMP received a report of several people fighting in the parking lot of a Pemberton restaurant, LeClair said. When officers responded, they located the couple which claimed they were jumped by an unknown woman. They were taken to the health clinic and treated for minor injuries.

The 25-year-old Mount Currie female was later located and arrested on assault charges, police said.

Man arrested for causing a disturbance at Olympic Plaza playground

A 42-year-old man was arrested last week for causing a disturbance at the Olympic Plaza playground and for breaching the conditions of an earlier arrest, police said.

On the afternoon of Jan. 31, a woman called Whistler RCMP to report an intoxicated man who was approaching children asking them for help and offering them money, said LeClair.

Once on the scene, police noted a strong odour of liquor on the man's breath. The attending officer recognized the man and knew he was on condition not to consume alcohol.

The man, of no fixed address, was also displaying signs of paranoia and hallucination, noted LeClair.

He was taken to the health clinic in Pemberton, where he was examined and cleared by a doctor.