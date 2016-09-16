Whistler Chamber of Commerce names new CEO 

The Whistler Chamber of Commerce has named entrepreneur Danny Tuff as its new president and CEO.

The co-founder of energy efficiency technology company Blue Line Innovations, Tuff brings an abundance of tourism-industry experience to his new role after he was selected from more than 80 applicants. He replaces president and CEO Val Litwin, who left to head the B.C. Chamber of Commerce this month after three years in Whistler.

“After a comprehensive search the Board of Directors is pleased to welcome such a seasoned and visionary leader,” said Whistler Chamber board chair Grant Cousar in a release. “The Board is confident that Danny’s executive leadership and track record of innovation will be an enormous asset to elevating Whistler’s local economy.”

Tuff previously managed tourism-industry accounts for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and served as general manager of two private tourism companies in Newfoundland. He also “brings a wealth of experience in world-class training and education technology” from his time as Atlantic Canada’s director of business operations for D2L Corporation.

“Whistler's business ecosystem is as innovative, inspiring and vibrant as the people who live and work here. With an unparalleled entrepreneurial landscape and a profound commitment to its workforce, I simply couldn't resist the opportunity to serve as the Chamber's new CEO,” said Tuff in the release.

An award-winning business leader, Tuff was named the BDC Entrepreneur of the Year in 2006 and was also the recipient of the Newfoundland provincial Award for Innovation in Business.

The community is encouraged to meet Tuff in person on Oct. 6 for the next Chamber Après session, from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit whistlerchamber.chambermaster.com/events for details.

Check back with Pique next week for an interview with the chamber’s new CEO.