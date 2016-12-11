December 11, 2016 News » Whistler

Whistler council hands out Civic Service Awards 

Jim Charters, Arthur De Jong, Danielle Kristmanson and the late Gord McKeever recognized for their work on council committees

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RMOW - CIVIC SERVICE AWARDS L to R: Libby McKeever, on behalf of the late Gord McKeever; Whistler Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden; Jim Charters; Danielle Kristmanson; and Arthur De Jong at a ceremony for Whistler council's Civic Service Awards.
  • Photo courtesy of the RMOW
  • CIVIC SERVICE AWARDS L to R: Libby McKeever, on behalf of the late Gord McKeever; Whistler Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden; Jim Charters; Danielle Kristmanson; and Arthur De Jong at a ceremony for Whistler council's Civic Service Awards.

Whistler’s municipal council honoured several locals last week who have given their time and expertise to council committees and boards.

Whistler Construction Company president Jim Charters, Whistler Blackcomb’s Arthur De Jong, and Origin Design + Communications president Danielle Kristmanson received Civic Service Awards at Tuesday’s regular meeting of council.

Charters, who sits on the Illegal Spaces Task Force Committee and the Board of Variance and who was instrumental in helping the RMOW develop zoning bylaws, was recognized for his “astute decisions, passion for the community, and his consideration of how Council decisions affect the character of Whistler’s neighbourhoods.”

Whistler Blackcomb mountain planner and environmental resource manager De Jong serves on the Forest and Wildland Advisory Committee, and has also lent his experience to the Whistler Bear Advisory Committee, the Whistler Alliance for Cultural Tourism committee, the Whistler Fisheries Stewardship Group and the board of the Whistler Centre for Sustainability.

“Arthur is passionate about environmental stewardship and he works to find business solutions that reconcile the harm inflicted on the natural environment,” according to a municipal release.

Kristmanson was awarded for her work on the municipal Economic Partnership Initiative Committee, and her nomination described her as “a creative person, with a deep-seated affection for the long-term wellbeing of Whistler, who brings an informative perspective from her unique understanding of the tourism, outdoor sport and recreation industries.”

On Tuesday, council also recognized the late Gord McKeever, who passed away suddenly this summer at the age of 62. The chair of the Forest and Wildland Advisory Committee for five years until his death, McKeever also served two terms on council from 2002 to 2008 and owned a property management company. He was also a key player in developing the Sea to Sky Trail and Sea to Sky Marine Trail near Howe Sound. McKeever was remembered for “his firm, fair hand when tackling complex and commercial recreation, habitat and forestry questions on the committee."

This is the third year Whistler’s council has handed out Civic Service Awards, which recognize the contributions of volunteers who donate their time through 18 municipal committees and two boards.

Tags: , ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of RMOW, Civic Service Awards

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

December 11, 2016

The Ice Guys

The Ice Guys

More.

Sports

December 8, 2016

Vathje left 'speechless' by win

Vathje left 'speechless' by win

Fellow Canuck Rahneva sets new start record More.

Opinion

December 8, 2016

Keep local presents in mind

Keep local presents in mind

More.

A&E

December 8, 2016

Scrooge and company recreate their Christmas miracle on stage

Scrooge and company recreate their Christmas miracle on stage

DuffleBag Theatre brings A Christmas Carol to Maurice Young Arts Centre More.

Food & Drink

December 8, 2016

Community Kitchen connects immigrants and locals, one plate at a time

Community Kitchen connects immigrants and locals, one plate at a time

The free program invites immigrants to share the recipes of their homeland More.

Events

Fridays, 9 p.m.

Free Frawl Fridays

Free Frawl Fridays

@ Maxx Fish
Start your weekend off right and dance the night away with music from DJ C-Stylez,... More.

© 1994-2016 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation