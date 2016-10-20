October 20, 2016 News » Whistler

Whistler Haunted House scares up a new home 

Halloween attraction will be held in the courtyard of the Westin Resort from Oct. 27 to 31

TRICK OR TREAT The Whistler Haunted House returns for a fifth year after organizers secured a last-minute home for the popular Halloween attraction.
  • TRICK OR TREAT The Whistler Haunted House returns for a fifth year after organizers secured a last-minute home for the popular Halloween attraction.

The Whistler Haunted House is back from the dead.

The popular attraction has haunted Brio and Tapley's over the past four years, but this fall, organizer Brendan Cavanagh was left scrambling for a location with just weeks to go before Halloween. That's when he put a plea out to the community and managed to scare up a last-minute space in the courtyard of the Westin, one of two offers he fielded.

"(The Westin) just opened the door a little bit wider for us. It was too good of an offer to turn down," said Cavanagh. "I can't believe it actually came true."

Cavanagh said the theme for this year's event is a play on a "classic horror" haunted house. "Wandering through (the tent) will literally look like a home."

Since launching in 2012, the Whistler Haunted House has raised thousands of dollars for local social services. When it was the community's turn to give back, Cavanagh was moved by the response.

"Anybody that knows me by name, any shop I rolled into, asked, 'Hey did you find a place for the haunted house?' It was genuine concern and they were ready to help at a moment's notice," he said.

Cavanagh is still in need of volunteer "spookers" and line attendants. He promises it will be a frightfully good time.

"This is an absolute blast. I can't stress it enough: it is so much fun," he said. "I would love it for people to come out and get involved in any way they can. It's great because you meet tons of people, it's fun, everybody's laughing and it's really a great time."

The Whistler Haunted House is scheduled for Oct. 27 to 31. Kids'-themed fun is set for noon to 4 p.m. between Oct. 29 and 31, while the "full scare" for adults runs 6 to 10 p.m. on all five nights. Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and $20 for a group. You can also skip the long lines with a $20 speed-line pass.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating supplies can email whistlerhauntedhouse@gmail.com.

