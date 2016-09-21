September 22, 2016 News » Whistler

Whistler mayor and council gear up for UBCM 

Much to discuss at annual convention

By
click to enlarge ubcm_logo_pantone320_322_size2.jpeg

When RMOW mayor and council join their governmental counterparts at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention in Victoria next week, there will be much to discuss.

There are roughly 150 resolutions coming before the convention, many that directly pertain to Whistler.

Among those the RMOW will be supporting are resolutions on a National Housing Strategy, the BC Conservation Office capacity, passenger rail service between North Vancouver and Prince George and a tax on short-term accommodation.

Whistler also has a resolution of its own on the table, regarding a Universal Daycare Plan.

If adopted, the resolution will urge the provincial government to create new and affordable licensed daycare spaces for families with an annual income below $40,000.

It was originally proposed at an earlier council meeting by Coun. Jen Ford.

"It's crippling for a lot of families out there right now," Ford said.

"The lists are long to get into the three daycares that we have here, and it's frightening when parents are not going back to work because they have no choice."

Two other communities are taking similar resolutions forward at the convention, which is encouraging to see, Ford said.

"Momentum is gaining and we have some great advocates out there that are working really, really hard," she said.

"I know that it's a long-term solution but it's really exciting that there is support for it out there."

RMOW council has meetings lined up with six ministers: Shirley Bond (Jobs, Tourism, Skills Training and Labour), Steve Thomson (Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations), Peter Fassbender (Community, Sport, Cultural Development) Todd Stone (Transportation and Infrastructure), Stephanie Cadieux, (Children and Family Development) and Mary Polak, (Environment).

Check back with Pique in the coming weeks for more from UBCM.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

More by Braden Dupuis

Features & Images

September 25, 2016

Getting there in the end

Getting there in the end

Hours after the first competitors cross the finish line come the athletes at the end of the pack: They're not as fast, but they still get it done More.

Sports

September 22, 2016

Iles reflects on 'dream' season

Iles reflects on 'dream' season

Young downhiller captures world title and World Championships wins More.

Opinion

September 22, 2016

Put the pieces together

Put the pieces together

More.

A&E

September 22, 2016

The Manboys grow up

The Manboys grow up

A feature film for seven Whistler buddies and snowboarders extraordinaire More.

Food & Drink

September 22, 2016

Slangin' spring rolls out the back of a hippie van

Slangin' spring rolls out the back of a hippie van

Michele Bush and her Spring Roll Van delight the taste buds of Savary Island More.

Events

Saturdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Family Together Time

Family Together Time

@ Whistler Public Library
A parent-directed hour with board games, crafts and a story corner with felt puppets. A... More.

© 1994-2016 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation