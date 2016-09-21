Whistler mayor and council gear up for UBCM 

When RMOW mayor and council join their governmental counterparts at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention in Victoria next week, there will be much to discuss.

There are roughly 150 resolutions coming before the convention, many that directly pertain to Whistler.

Among those the RMOW will be supporting are resolutions on a National Housing Strategy, the BC Conservation Office capacity, passenger rail service between North Vancouver and Prince George and a tax on short-term accommodation.

Whistler also has a resolution of its own on the table, regarding a Universal Daycare Plan.

If adopted, the resolution will urge the provincial government to create new and affordable licensed daycare spaces for families with an annual income below $40,000.

It was originally proposed at an earlier council meeting by Coun. Jen Ford.

"It's crippling for a lot of families out there right now," Ford said.

"The lists are long to get into the three daycares that we have here, and it's frightening when parents are not going back to work because they have no choice."

Two other communities are taking similar resolutions forward at the convention, which is encouraging to see, Ford said.

"Momentum is gaining and we have some great advocates out there that are working really, really hard," she said.

"I know that it's a long-term solution but it's really exciting that there is support for it out there."

RMOW council has meetings lined up with six ministers: Shirley Bond (Jobs, Tourism, Skills Training and Labour), Steve Thomson (Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations), Peter Fassbender (Community, Sport, Cultural Development) Todd Stone (Transportation and Infrastructure), Stephanie Cadieux, (Children and Family Development) and Mary Polak, (Environment).

Check back with Pique in the coming weeks for more from UBCM.