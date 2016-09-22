September 22, 2016 News » Whistler

Whistler police nab four impaired drivers in 24-hour span 

Police Briefs: Speeder caught; Drunk man spotted trying to enter homes

By
click to enlarge PHOTO SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

It was a busy weekend for Whistler RCMP after police stopped four impaired drivers over the course of a single day.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle run a red light on Village Gate Boulevard. Once stopped, the driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment, police said. After failing a breathalyzer test, the 39-year-old Whistler resident was issued a 90-day roadside prohibition. The driver's vehicle was also impounded.

Less than an hour later, an officer on patrol in the area of Lorimer Road observed a driver infraction and conducted a traffic stop. The 43-year-old Whistler resident failed a breathalyzer and was also issued a 90-day roadside prohibition before the vehicle was confiscated.

Then, at 2:20 a.m., another officer initiated a traffic stop at the corner of Lorimer and Blackcomb Way. The driver, a 27-year-old Whistler resident, failed a roadside screening demand, was issued a three-month driving prohibition, and had their vehicle impounded.

But it wasn't just locals who got behind the wheel when they shouldn't have. Just after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 18, a Quesnel resident showed signs of impairment at a routine roadblock on Lorimer Road near Highway 99, police said.

After failing a breathalyzer test, the 23-year-old was issued a 30-day driving prohibition. The driver's vehicle was — you guessed it — impounded.

Driver caught going 55km over speed limit, police say

Talk about a need for speed. A driver was nabbed for excessive speeding on Sept. 13 when an officer on patrol on Highway 99 near Whistler Cay Heights observed a vehicle travelling 55 kilometres above the posted speed limit. The driver's vehicle was impounded.

'Intoxicated male' seen trying to enter homes

Maybe his intentions were nefarious. Or maybe he was just trying to find a nice place to nap after a rowdy beer festival.

Whatever his goal, police said they detained an "intoxicated man" on Saturday, Sept. 17 in the 6400 block of St. Andrews Way after receiving a report he was trying to enter several different homes in the area.

When Mounties arrived, they found the man standing in the street. He was taken to the detachment and held until sober, police said.

Break-and-enter reported at village home

Police received a report last week of a village home that was allegedly broken into sometime this summer.

On Friday, Sept. 16, the RCMP was contacted about a break-and-enter to a seasonal residence in the 4600 block of Blackcomb Way. The owner believes the incident occurred sometime between Aug. 15 and the day of the report.

The owner also noted minor damage to the home along with several items that were left on the floor. Anyone with information is asked to contact Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

September 25, 2016

Getting there in the end

Getting there in the end

Hours after the first competitors cross the finish line come the athletes at the end of the pack: They're not as fast, but they still get it done More.

Sports

September 22, 2016

Iles reflects on 'dream' season

Iles reflects on 'dream' season

Young downhiller captures world title and World Championships wins More.

Opinion

September 22, 2016

Put the pieces together

Put the pieces together

More.

A&E

September 22, 2016

The Manboys grow up

The Manboys grow up

A feature film for seven Whistler buddies and snowboarders extraordinaire More.

Food & Drink

September 22, 2016

Slangin' spring rolls out the back of a hippie van

Slangin' spring rolls out the back of a hippie van

Michele Bush and her Spring Roll Van delight the taste buds of Savary Island More.

Events

Mondays, 5 p.m.

Mexican Monday

Mexican Monday

@ FireRock Lounge
Feel the heat on our back patio and pretend you are back on the beach... More.

© 1994-2016 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation