Whistler police nab four impaired drivers in 24-hour span 

It was a busy weekend for Whistler RCMP after police stopped four impaired drivers over the course of a single day.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle run a red light on Village Gate Boulevard. Once stopped, the driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment, police said. After failing a breathalyzer test, the 39-year-old Whistler resident was issued a 90-day roadside prohibition. The driver's vehicle was also impounded.

Less than an hour later, an officer on patrol in the area of Lorimer Road observed a driver infraction and conducted a traffic stop. The 43-year-old Whistler resident failed a breathalyzer and was also issued a 90-day roadside prohibition before the vehicle was confiscated.

Then, at 2:20 a.m., another officer initiated a traffic stop at the corner of Lorimer and Blackcomb Way. The driver, a 27-year-old Whistler resident, failed a roadside screening demand, was issued a three-month driving prohibition, and had their vehicle impounded.

But it wasn't just locals who got behind the wheel when they shouldn't have. Just after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 18, a Quesnel resident showed signs of impairment at a routine roadblock on Lorimer Road near Highway 99, police said.

After failing a breathalyzer test, the 23-year-old was issued a 30-day driving prohibition. The driver's vehicle was — you guessed it — impounded.

Driver caught going 55km over speed limit, police say

Talk about a need for speed. A driver was nabbed for excessive speeding on Sept. 13 when an officer on patrol on Highway 99 near Whistler Cay Heights observed a vehicle travelling 55 kilometres above the posted speed limit. The driver's vehicle was impounded.

'Intoxicated male' seen trying to enter homes

Maybe his intentions were nefarious. Or maybe he was just trying to find a nice place to nap after a rowdy beer festival.

Whatever his goal, police said they detained an "intoxicated man" on Saturday, Sept. 17 in the 6400 block of St. Andrews Way after receiving a report he was trying to enter several different homes in the area.

When Mounties arrived, they found the man standing in the street. He was taken to the detachment and held until sober, police said.

Break-and-enter reported at village home

Police received a report last week of a village home that was allegedly broken into sometime this summer.

On Friday, Sept. 16, the RCMP was contacted about a break-and-enter to a seasonal residence in the 4600 block of Blackcomb Way. The owner believes the incident occurred sometime between Aug. 15 and the day of the report.

The owner also noted minor damage to the home along with several items that were left on the floor. Anyone with information is asked to contact Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.