Whistler remembers 

Hundreds turn out to honour and remember Canada's military personnel

November 11, 2016
  • Photo By Dave Buzzard
  LEST WE FORGET Hundreds gather to honour those who serve in Canada's military at Whistler's Remembrance Day Service Nov. 11, 2016
         
 

From babes in arms to Canada's seniors hundreds turned out Nov.11 for Whistler's Remembrance Day service at the village cenotaph.

The ranks of those there to remember and honour the nation's military were bolstered considerably by representatives from the 39 Signal Regiment in Vancouver. They joined service members from the British Army, the U.S. Army, Navy and Marine Corps, along with the local fire department and RCMP detachment, First Responders and family of military personnel.

The crowd packed into the parking lot and staging area of the Whistler village firehall, spilling onto the village stroll and the pedestrian bridge over Larimer Road as well.

Under a heavy sky which threatened rain, organizer Brian Buchholz asked those who attended to honour all who serve for wounds that are visible and the wounds that are unseen.

The call for Canada to recognize the long-term effect of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder on veterans, and those still serving, was a common thread in this year's Remembrance Day services across the country.

Ashante Cirillo, whose cousin Nathan was gunned down while standing guard at the National War Monument in Ottawa Oct.22, 2014, also addressed the Whistler service. She recalled Nathan's love of life and the great pride he felt at being part of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.

Said Prime Minister Trudeau in a statement: "We honour Canada's bravest, who stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies around the world. Every day, they face down the threat of terrorism, and protect the values we cherish most.

"...today we stand sombre and silent, with poppies close to our hearts, and take the time to remember."

