November 22, 2016 News » Whistler

Whistler set to open Wednesday, Nov. 23 

Limited lifts; Blackcomb and Peak 2 Peak to open Thursday

Recent colder temperatures and natural snowfall over the last week have allowed the operations team to open Whistler Mountain one day earlier than scheduled.
  • Whistler Blackcomb
Whistler Mountain opens Wednesday, Nov. 23 as recent colder temperatures and natural snowfall over the last week have allowed the operations team to open one day earlier than scheduled. Blackcomb Mountain will open one day after Whistler, on Thursday, Nov. 24, according to a Whistler Backcomb press release.

Whistler offers the option to upload at the Whistler Village Gondola or Creekside Gondola. First upload will be at 8:30 a.m. with last upload from the valley at 2 p.m. Skiing and boarding is open until 3 p.m. with a mandatory download in effect on both gondolas. There will be limited terrain open and early-season hazards will exist.

The PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola and Blackcomb Mountain will open Nov. 24 with uploading via the Excalibur Gondola and Excelerator Express. First upload will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the last upload from the valley at 2 p.m. and skiing and boarding until 3 p.m. Mandatory download will be in effect with limited terrain open and early season hazards.

Lifts that are expected to be open beginning Nov. 23 include: Whistler Village Gondola; Creekside Gondola; Emerald Express; Big Red Chair; Franz’s Chair; and, weather permitting, the Whistler T-Bars.

Mandatory download is required from the top of the Whistler Village Gondola and Creekside Gondola. There is no ski-out open.

