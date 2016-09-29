Whistler skiers to again compete on Freeride World Tour 

A pair of freeriders will once again don Canadian colours as part of the Freeride World Tour in 2017.

After a stunning rookie campaign in which he placed second overall this past winter, Logan Pehota will look to climb one last spot to the top of the heap. Pehota scored a victory in Haines, Alaska in a season highlight.

Meanwhile, Lauren Cameron will return on the women's side as part of an 11-woman field. She had a best result of third in Fieberbrunn.

The season will start in France, with Chamonix slated from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

Crankworx Rotorua dates announced for 2017

The cranks never stop working at Crankworx HQ.

The festival announced its first stop of the tour in Rotorua, New Zealand would take place slightly later in the year, running nine days from March 25 to Apr. 2.

The GIANT Toa Enduro will kick off the fun, with the Deep Summer Photo Challenge and all major Crankworx Series events all on the docket.

Dates for the three other Crankworx events — the recently added Innsbruck, Austria festival, the second year in Les Gets, France, and of course, the cornerstone here in Whistler — are expected in October.

Harris, Vagg capture Brandywine Boogie

The second edition of the Brandywine Boogie was hotly contested as 86 runners flowed from Cheakamus Crossing to Brandywine Falls Provincial Park.

Dane Harris took the roughly 11-kilometre race in a time of 47 minutes and 58 seconds (47:58) to best Tom Ballhausen by 2:55 and Lee Dyer by 3:15.

As for the women, Jennifer Vagg's time of 53:55 was strong enough for fifth overall, while Erin Crawford and Merrily Harris placed 90 and 91 seconds back, respectively.

Complete results are available on the Brandywine Boogie Facebook page.

Whistler Alpine Meadows 50 draws a crowd

Meanwhile, over 100 racers broke new ground in Alpine Meadows during the Whistler Alpine Meadows 50.

The race capped the Coast Mountain Trail Series season with a dash up a glacier along the Skywalk Trail before runners returned to Meadow Park Sports Centre.

Damien Humbert took the men's win in 6:08:41, finishing 11:15 up on Mike Murphy and 28:15 up on Peter Sammon.

As for the women, Karine Travaillaud finished in 7:47:04 to edge Lee Ann Belcourt by 6:03 and Jenny Quilty by 16:14.

The 25-km race saw Mike McMillan post a 2:40:31 to knock off race founder Kevin Titus by 10:18 and Brendan Urlocker by 18:36. Meanwhile, Charlotte Paul scored a 3:18:56 to hold off Alison Thompson by 2:40 and Tara Loewen by 3:42. In all, 177 racers lined up.

Lastly, the 12-km event welcomed 47 runners. Jay Grandin finished in 1:15:03 to edge Jean-Michel Voyer by 1:05, while Kyle Nordio was third, 13:05 back. Genevieve Arnaud scored the women's win in 1:35:48, crossing the line 4:57 ahead of Monika Ambrozaitis and 15:20 ahead of Charlotte Ormerod.

Full results are online at www.coastmountaintrailseries.com.