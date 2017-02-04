Whistler's Community Life web survey goes live 

Whistlerites can have their say in the municipality's annual Community Life Survey, which is available online.

Anyone resident who has not already been contacted for the phone survey is allowed to fill out the online questionnaire. The 10th year of the survey, results are used by Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) officials and staff to "understand community priorities and concerns, as well as preferences for budget expenditures, communication and municipal services," according to a release.

This year's results will also be used to track service performance for the RMOW's Corporate Plan and to gauge how the community is doing on the targets identified in the Whistler2020 sustainability plan.

The phone portion of the survey polled 300 full-time residents and 200 part-time residents at random. An in-person survey of 200 seasonal residents will begin at select locations across the resort in the next couple weeks, the RMOW said.

Survey results will be presented to council in the spring.

The survey can be viewed here