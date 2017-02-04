February 04, 2017 News » Whistler

Whistler's Community Life web survey goes live 

Annual survey used to guide RMOW planning

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MIKE CRANE / TOURISM WHISTLER
  • Photo by Mike Crane / Tourism Whistler

Whistlerites can have their say in the municipality's annual Community Life Survey, which is available online.

Anyone resident who has not already been contacted for the phone survey is allowed to fill out the online questionnaire. The 10th year of the survey, results are used by Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) officials and staff to "understand community priorities and concerns, as well as preferences for budget expenditures, communication and municipal services," according to a release.

This year's results will also be used to track service performance for the RMOW's Corporate Plan and to gauge how the community is doing on the targets identified in the Whistler2020 sustainability plan.

The phone portion of the survey polled 300 full-time residents and 200 part-time residents at random. An in-person survey of 200 seasonal residents will begin at select locations across the resort in the next couple weeks, the RMOW said.

Survey results will be presented to council in the spring.

The survey can be viewed here

Tags: , ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of RMOW, Community

More Whistler »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular /
Commented

Latest in Whistler

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

February 2, 2017

Invisible violations

Invisible violations

The challenge of preventing and responding to drink spiking in Whistler More.

Sports

February 2, 2017

X Games mark d'Artois' return

X Games mark d'Artois' return

Local pipe skier takes ninth in Aspen after nearly two years away More.

Opinion

February 2, 2017

Are letter grades failing our kids?

Are letter grades failing our kids?

More.

A&E

February 2, 2017

What's next for the Whistler Film Festival?

What's next for the Whistler Film Festival?

Executive director Shauna Hardy Mishaw talks about 2016's results and 2017's plans More.

Food & Drink

February 2, 2017

British Columbians spend more money on food than almost every other province

British Columbians spend more money on food than almost every other province

Average household shelled out $9,168 on food in 2015; only Alberta spent more More.

Events

Mondays, 5 p.m.

Mexican Monday

Mexican Monday

@ FireRock Lounge
Feel the heat by our fireplace and pretend you are back on the beach with... More.

© 1994-2017 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation