Whistler’s newest grocery store will be most affordable option in town, owner says 

Ravi Sewak knows living in Whistler can come with its challenges.

That’s why the owner of Your Independent Grocer, which opened its doors in Rainbow Friday, Nov. 11, wants it to be the most affordable grocery store in town.

“The living wage and everything is not the greatest here,” Sewak said when reached by phone Saturday morning, “and our company operates with very reasonable pricing, and we’ll be the lowest in the (community), so I think it will help a lot of families.”

The first Loblaws in the resort, Your Independent Grocer has a commitment to freshness, Sewak said, pointing to the in-store deli featuring chef-made meals prepared onsite, the fresh bakery, salad and juice bar as examples of what local customers are looking for.

“I think that’s what the community needs,” he added.

The 15,000-square-foot store, located at 8200 Bear Paw Trail, will also be the only grocer in town to offer President’s Choice and No Name brand products, Sewak said.

As part of Friday’s grand opening, Sewak presented a cheque for $1,000 to the Myrtle Philip Community School to go toward their school lunch program. Sewak said the store would also launch a bi-annual food drive next month in support of the Whistler Community Services Society.

“Being part of the community is what people tell me they need and what they’re after,” Sewak said. “That’s what will help the business and what will help people in Whistler have a better life.”

Residents are invited to take part in all the opening festivities this weekend, which includes live entertainment, food sampling, special giveaways and activities for the whole family.

Your Independent Grocer is the latest shop to open in the new Rainbow Plaza, joining the Green Lake Chevron gas station and the Pikolo Espresso Bar. A liquor store is also slated to open soon.

The store operates daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.