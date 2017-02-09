February 09, 2017 News » Whistler

Winter storm continues to rage in Whistler 

Forecast is calling for up to another 25cm to fall today and overnight

click to flip through (2) MITCH WINTON/COAST MOUNTAIN PHOTOGRAPHY - SNOW DAY More than 30 centimetres of snow fell overnight on Whistler and Blackcomb.
  • Mitch Winton/Coast Mountain Photography
  SNOW DAY More than 30 centimetres of snow fell overnight on Whistler and Blackcomb.
 
 

Hazardous winter conditions are expected to continue for the next 24 hours as a slow moving Pacific frontal system brings lots of snow our way.

Drivers are being advised to only travel if necessary, though plows are out in force and the Sea to Sky highway is clear with compact snow conditions from Squamish to Pemberton (www.drivebc.ca).

Precipitation this morning (Feb.9) will be a mixture of freezing rain and snow near Squamish, heavy rain over southern sections of Howe Sound and heavy snow to the north from Squamish.

The freezing rain in Squamish should gradually switch over to rain this afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing.

Snow will continue to fall in Whistler.

The system is forecast to ease near midnight as the front moves to the east.

There are also strong northerly winds reaching up to 70 km/h over southern sections of Howe Sound this morning.

Winds are also impacting the alpine on both Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains currently (for what's open go www.whistlerblackcomb.com/mountain-info/snow-report#lifts-and-trails).

The mountains received over 32 centimetres of snow overnight with another 30 expected today.

The avalanche risk is high, moving to considerable on Friday, Feb.10.

The recent storm snow has buried a wide variety of old snow surfaces including stiff wind slab or wind effected snow at upper elevations, sun crust on steep southerly slopes, and surface hoar (up to 10 mm) in sheltered locations.

In sheltered areas where the recent storm snow is overlying surface hoar (weak, feathery crystals), you may see increased reactivity on this layer, as the storm snow begins to settle into a more cohesive slab.

Schools are open with the exception of Blackwater Creek Elementary.

All school busses are running except Squamish Valley/Cheakamus (Bus #24) and the Red Bus out of Spring Creek Elementary.

However, it's likely many kids will be found on the slopes and not in the classroom today.

Any students not in attendance today will not be penalized for their absence on their record of attendance. Parents are advised to check the district website (sd48seatosky.org) for up-to-date information.

