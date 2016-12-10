Winter transit schedule kicks in today 

Whistler's winter transit schedule begins today, with increased service levels to keep up with the busy holiday season.

The full winter schedule includes increased service hours over the school winter vacation period. Service will increase to weekend levels every day from Dec. 16 to Jan. 2 to match the demand over the peak holiday period, according to a release.

Whistler Transit is also offering free service from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

To mark Whistler Transit's 25th anniversary, residents and visitors can share their "Whistler Transit Tales" until Dec. 15 for a chance to win a six-month bus pass. To enter, share your most memorable Whistler Transit experience at bctransit.com/whistler/contest. Winners will be announced on Dec. 20.

Visit bctransit.com/whistler for the full winter schedule.