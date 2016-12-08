December 08, 2016 Sports » Upcoming

World Cup Luge schedule condensed 

Sleds held up due to blizzard, so athletes will get one run only

By
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CANADIAN LUGE ASSOCIATION - The FIL World Cup has been shortened because of a delay in getting the athletes' sleds to Whistler.
  • Photo courtesy of the Canadian Luge Association
  • The FIL World Cup has been shortened because of a delay in getting the athletes' sleds to Whistler.

Winter weather is wreaking havoc on Whistler - even the conditions that are happening three provinces over.

A blizzard on the prairies has held up a truck delivering athletes' luges from the last FIL World Cup stop in Lake Placid, N.Y. to the Whistler Sliding Centre.

The first delay resulted in officials deciding to hold all the events on Saturday, Dec. 10 instead of holding two of the four on Friday. But a further hold-up led to the cancellation of the BMW Team Relay event, while the three remaining races, for men, women and doubles sleds, will be reduced to one run from two.

The races, slated for Dec. 10, will now start at 5 p.m. with the women's event. The doubles sleds will go at 6:20 p.m. and the men's race will take place at 7:40 p.m.

With the luges expected to arrive just after noon Friday, athletes will have the chance to train that afternoon and Saturday morning before racing.

