April 20, 2020

11 speeders caught on Sea to Sky Highway 

Police are continuing traffic enforcement during pandemic

FROM APRIL 7 to April 13, the Squamish RCMP and Sea to Sky Traffic Services impounded 11 vehicles for excessive speeding on the Sea to Sky Highway.

In B.C., excessive speeding equates to going 40 kilometres over the posted speed limit.

On April 11, a Lamborghini was impounded for driving 154 kilometres in an 80 zone and shortly thereafter, a Toyota Corolla was impounded for driving 145 kilometres in an 80 zone, according to a Squamish RCMP news release.

"Had either of these drivers crashed their vehicles, they almost certainly would have killed themselves, if not others," reads the release from Cst. Christine Robinson.

Police are continuing traffic enforcement during this pandemic.

An excessive speed stop brings a $368 ticket, a seven-day impound of the vehicle, and three points off the driver's licence.

