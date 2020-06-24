June 24, 2020 News » Regional

14 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. with one additional death 

By
click to enlarge Photo: Government of B.C.
  • Photo: Government of B.C.

British Columbia has 14 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region said Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a joint press release on Wednesday, June 24.

These 14 new cases were announced on the same day that British Columbia moved to phase three of its restart plan reopening non-essential travel, the film industry and entertainment venues.

There have been no new outbreaks according to the announcement and the outbreak at Maersk Distribution Canada Inc. in Delta has been declared over.

"We have worked hard to find the balance in British Columbia: to flatten our curve, keep new cases low and safely increase our social interactions by continuing to follow our core, foundational rules," said the announcement.

These are British Columbia COVID-19 numbers as of June 24.

New cases: 14

Total cases: 2,849

Total deaths 171

Active cases: 162

Recovered: 2,516

Hospitalizations 14

Intensive care 7

Cases by region

Vancouver Coastal Health: 963

Fraser Health: 1,491

Island Health: 131

Interior Health: 199

Northern Health 65

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Albert Van Santvoort/ Business in Vancouver

Features & Images

June 21, 2020

Cooking with &#10;the museum

Cooking with the museum

More.

Sports

June 19, 2020

Whistler Racket Club back in the swing of things

Whistler Racket Club back in the swing of things

Sports briefs: GranFondo to offer free training; Province protecting amateur sports organizations More.

Opinion

June 18, 2020

Finding our bearings

Finding our bearings

More.

A&E

June 23, 2020

Join in livestream chat about Vancouver sitcom <i>The Switch</i>

Join in livestream chat about Vancouver sitcom The Switch

Alphabet Soup hosts online community event on Thursday More.

Features & Images

June 21, 2020

The forgotten jungle city

The forgotten jungle city

Blockaded by geography and under siege by disease and the COVID-19 pandemic, Iquitos pleads for help More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

June 21, 2020

Cooking with &#10;the museum

Cooking with the museum

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation