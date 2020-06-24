14 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. with one additional death 

British Columbia has 14 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region said Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a joint press release on Wednesday, June 24.
These 14 new cases were announced on the same day that British Columbia moved to phase three of its restart plan reopening non-essential travel, the film industry and entertainment venues.
There have been no new outbreaks according to the announcement and the outbreak at Maersk Distribution Canada Inc. in Delta has been declared over.
"We have worked hard to find the balance in British Columbia: to flatten our curve, keep new cases low and safely increase our social interactions by continuing to follow our core, foundational rules," said the announcement.
These are British Columbia COVID-19 numbers as of June 24.
New cases: 14
Total cases: 2,849
Total deaths 171
Active cases: 162
Recovered: 2,516
Hospitalizations 14
Intensive care 7
Cases by region
Vancouver Coastal Health: 963
Fraser Health: 1,491
Island Health: 131
Interior Health: 199
Northern Health 65
June 24, 2020, 4:20 PM
June 24, 2020, 4:00 PM
June 24, 2020, 10:00 AM
