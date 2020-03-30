March 30, 2020 News » Regional

24,000 Canadian troops ready to deploy during COVID-19 crisis 

Canada's forces 'always there' when needed, but not planning to deploy yet

By
click to enlarge GOV. OF CANADA TWITTER - Canada's defence minister Harjit Sajjan
  • Gov. of Canada Twitter
  • Canada's defence minister Harjit Sajjan

THE CANADIAN armed forces are ready to deploy if needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's the promise of Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, Monday morning, who said there are 24,000 regular and reserve members "ready to be called into action, if needed."

Sajjan said Canada's armed forces are "always there" when the country needs them.

"We have 10 regular force action units ready to support anywhere in the country where they are needed."

Sajjan added that there are 50 Ranger patrols ready to focus on more remote areas of the country, as well as the RCAF.

"If it is necessary, (the armed forces) will be ready to be deployed, but we are not planning to deploy the forces at this point," he said.

"No premier has asked us to deploy."

Earlier in the government's daily media conference, Canada's chief medical health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, revealed that the country has tested more than 220,000 people for the virus.

Three per cent of the tests have been positive, said Tam, adding that seven per cent required hospital treatment, three per cent became critically ill and one per cent was fatal.

As of Monday morning, there have been 6,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, resulting in 66 deaths.

In B.C., there have been 884 cases, resulting in 17 deaths.

Globally, there have been 752,687 cases, resulting in 36,226 deaths. Worst hit have been the U.S., Italy, China and Spain. Almost 159,000 people have fully recovered.

Find the original story here: https://www.richmond-news.com/news/24-000-canadian-troops-ready-to-deploy-during-covid-19-crisis-1.24108844

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Alan Campbell / Richmond News

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

The power of perseverance

The power of perseverance

We're at the forefront of bringing diversity to winter sports. Finally. More.

Sports

March 27, 2020

Renzoni reflects on Junior Worlds

Renzoni reflects on Junior Worlds

WMSC grad learned plenty in Norway More.

Opinion

March 29, 2020

We will get through this ...

We will get through this ...

More.

A&E

March 28, 2020

In self-isolation? Learn guitar!

In self-isolation? Learn guitar!

Local musician Will Ross goes remote for lessons More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Mondays, 9:30 p.m.-3 a.m. Continues through April 27

RECOVERY MONDAYS

RECOVERY MONDAYS

@ Moe Joe's
Whistlers biggest party every Monday Night. DJ Fidel Cashflow and Jacky Murda help you dance... More.

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

Anatomy of a lockdown

Anatomy of a lockdown

Travelling in France during COVID-19 More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 27, 2020

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' &#10;candy again?

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' candy again?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation