March 07, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

50 volunteers dig out 'blocks of ice' for improved access to Rubble Creek Trailhead 

Varsity Outdoor Club members, along with others, dug out a section of road leading to the trailhead on Saturday, March 7

By
click to enlarge KYLIE SCHATZ
  • Kylie Schatz

Around 50 outdoor enthusiasts picked up shovels and ice axes on Saturday, March 7, in an effort to dig out a major section of Daisy Lake Road.

"We cleared what we think will be about 20 car spots," said Haley Foladare, huts coordinator for the VOC. "So yes, we think it was a success."

At the start of February, the province installed no-parking signs at the beginning section of Daisy Lake Road, which is typically plowed by the province.

In past years, backcountry enthusiasts parked alongside this part of the road, then trekked up the unplowed section to access the Rubble Creek trailhead.

By shoveling out part of the unplowed section, the volunteers say they will improve access to the park.

Foladare said that there were a number of Alpine Club of Canada volunteers involved and that the event was fun and social.

"We got to kind of catch up with one another, which is nice. And then I got to chat with some community members that I hadn't really connected with before. So that was really cool," she said.

That said, removing the snow was no easy task. "It was very, very icy," she said. "It was like blocks of ice."

In the end, she is hopeful that the undertaking will lead to a permanent solution to the accessibility issues at the trailhead.

"Access to this area is important. It would be cool if BC Parks plowed the road or at least a small section of it," she said.

In a statement to Pique, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said that the event was unsanctioned.

"The event is located within the Rubble Creek Landslide Hazard Zone and not sanctioned by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in the interest of public safety," it read. "It is our understanding that the proposed UBC VOC event will be held on the part of Daisy Lake Road that sits on a parcel owned by BC Hydro.

"The ministry closed this section of the road to parking because vehicles were obstructing the plows in wintertime, and the Rubble Creek Landslide Hazard Zone (warning signs posted in each direction on Highway 99) requires that people move through the hazard area into the safe zone within a 30 minute window. For these reasons, MOTI installed 'no parking' signs in August 2019."

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Sea to Sky »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Sea to Sky

More by Joel Barde

Features & Images

March 5, 2020

Inside an Airbnb bait-and-switch

Inside an Airbnb bait-and-switch

On bylaw's radar for years, Whistler property was at centre of alleged rental scam More.

Sports

March 6, 2020

Whistler Mountain's Bennett blasts through first ski-cross season

Whistler Mountain's Bennett blasts through first ski-cross season

WMSC racer wins nationals, qualifies for subsequently cancelled junior worlds More.

Opinion

March 5, 2020

Preparing for COVID-19

Preparing for COVID-19

More.

A&E

March 7, 2020

Behind the scenes: meet the family run business that connects musicians with venues

Behind the scenes: meet the family run business that connects musicians with venues

North Vancouver-based Musos has booked hundreds of shows in Whistler over the last decade More.

Food & Drink

March 6, 2020

Tired of that same old staff meal you've eaten a thousand times? Whistler Food Swap can help

Tired of that same old staff meal you've eaten a thousand times? Whistler Food Swap can help

Facebook group connects local workers to trade staff meals More.

Events

Tue., March 10, 7 p.m.

Mental Health Awareness Night

Mental Health Awareness Night

@ Myrtle Philip Community School
Meet mental health professionals and learn about resources and information for youth and families in... More.

Features & Images

February 29, 2020

Pha Nga Bay Panoramic

Pha Nga Bay Panoramic

More.

Music

March 6, 2020

'We clicked musically right away'

'We clicked musically right away'

The Jumaralis Trio plays Whistler on March 8 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 6, 2020

Let the Games (re) begin

Let the Games (re) begin

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation