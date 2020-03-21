74 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing total to 424 

B.C.'s provincial health officer is reporting 74 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of 424 people who have tested positive for the disease.

One more person has died, bringing the total in B.C. to 10. The death is linked to the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

Vancouver Island has 37 cases. There are 230 cases in Vancouver's Coastal Health region, 126 in Fraser Health, Interior Health has 27 cases and there remains four cases in Northern Health.

Twenty-seven people are being treated in hospital. Of these, 12 are in intensive care.

Six people have recovered completely.

Dr. Bonnie Henry also issued a new order to close personal service establishments such as salons, spas, massage and tattoo parlours.

More to come.

This story originally appeared here.