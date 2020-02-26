February 26, 2020 News » Whistler

A big shout-out to Whistler bus drivers 

LETTER: For the week of Feb. 20

I boarded the bus with my $2.50 prepaid ticket.

The driver refused to take my ticket and instructed me to pass it to the young man in the next seat. This newcomer to Whistler—as evidenced by his yet-to-be-removed flight tag on his luggage—had just paid a $5 note but Whistler Transit buses do not give change.

Upon disembarking, I approached the driver to thank him for his kindness to this new traveller to "even out the fare," and the driver replied, "We really try hard to be fair."

I think this is awesome. So give your bus driver some love. They're a great bunch!

Dave bus-a-lot Milligan // Whistler

