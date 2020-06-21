A grad to remember 

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all who came out Saturday, June 13 to cheer on and celebrate the Grade 12 Pemberton Secondary Graduate Class of 2020.

As parents of a graduate involved, we were blown away!

From start to finish, the entire ceremony highlighted what a truly special place we live in. What could have been a dirge COVID graduation became an unforgettable day for everyone involved.

With the vision of Principal Krista Brynjolfson, our graduates celebrated their graduation by car parade, as a method of keeping distance and celebrating the occasion. The weather gods agreed as well.

What a procession it was. Starting from the old high-school grounds (now soccer fields), and led through town by the fire department and first responders, families and their graduates, drove through a village laden heavily with well-spaced supporters, families, friends and community members cheering them.

Balloons and posters, along with horns, drums, songs, and the grads-chosen playlist broadcasting via Mountain FM, created a joyful cacophony of sight and sound. It was a great accompaniment to the assortment of limos, pick-up trucks, minivans, station wagons, sports cars, family cars, sprinter vans and vintage convertibles carrying the grads to the current high-school site.

Upon arrival, students were called up, one family at a time, to the stage where they were awarded their graduation diplomas, as well as any bursaries or scholarships, and greeted by the mayor of Pemberton, Lil'wat representatives, N'Quatqua representatives and Samahquam representatives.

All this was done under the guidance of Vancouver Coastal Health. The volunteer marshals that had to enforce some of the social-distance guidelines should get extra kudos.

Following the diplomas, each student was led to a photography session provided by Toshi Kawano. The entire event was videoed and will be distributed to the students and families for keepsake.

We would like to personally thank Krista, vice-principal Brianne Aldcroft, Sasha McLachlan, Heather Quamme, Michele Garrett-Jones, Lisa McCullough, Dave Walden, Chris Nicholson, Brenda Lasnier, Tamara Beaton, Krista Walden, Boyd Hargitt, Mme. Girard and all the staff that helped to make this amazing day happen.

It will never be forgotten and we hope it becomes a Pemberton tradition for many years to come! It's said one of the first principles of community is "support your local schools" and we truly believe that. The Pemberton Secondary School is our community and we thank you.

Kendra Mazzei and Kevin Holland // Pemberton