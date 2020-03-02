Action needed now on fish farms 

Our new Minister of Fisheries [Bernadette] Jordan was recently quoted in The Narwhal magazine as believing that the mandate letter from Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau only requires her to legislate a plan to remove open-net salmon farms from our Pacific tidal waters by 2025, not to actually remove them.

This obfuscation is a recipe for disaster; I sincerely fear our wild salmon will not survive another 10 years of decline.

Liberal MP Patrick Weiler assured me pre-election that he shared his predecessor Pamela Goldsmith-Jones' and John Weston's strong opinions regarding the importance to transition Atlantic salmon farms from our Pacific tidal waters onto land as soon as possible.

I emailed our MP Weiler the day I read about this latest delay tactic a week ago.

I hope to eventually get a response that he is working hard in Ottawa pursuing funds in the upcoming budget to assist in this transition.

Please contact Mr. Weiler at wvscssliberals@gmail.com, or take any other opportunity to ask him to seek funds in this budget to help make this transition happen.

Jim Horner // Whistler