February 21, 2020 News » Whistler

AdventureSmart to host mountain safety weekend 

Interactive challenges, avy awareness and more on tap

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY MEGAN LALONDE - BC AdventureSmart outreach educators PJ Richards (right) and Kelly Uren (centre) educate trail users on winter safety and search and rescue prevention in the Callaghan Valley at an event last year.
  • File photo by Megan Lalonde
  • BC AdventureSmart outreach educators PJ Richards (right) and Kelly Uren (centre) educate trail users on winter safety and search and rescue prevention in the Callaghan Valley at an event last year.

WHISTLER ADVENTURERS take note—BC AdventureSmart is set to host another mountain safety event on Blackcomb Mountain this weekend with support from Whistler Blackcomb, mountain safety operations, BC Parks and Canadian Ski Patrol.

On Feb. 22 and 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., all are invited to come out for interactive safety challenges, avalanche awareness, basic companion rescue skills refreshers and some snow science info (as well as a chance to win some safety swag).

Adventurers are encouraged to file a trip plan on the free AdventureSmart app to let family and friends know where they'll be before heading up the mountain for the event.

Check out the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/579311772634650/.

Head to adventuresmart.ca for more outdoor safety tips.

