May 22, 2020 News » Regional

Air travel might not return to normal until 2023: Report 

A recent study looking at the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global air travel projects the industry will not recover until 2023

By
click to enlarge Air travel is expected to decline by 50% this year alone as airlines and airports struggle under the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. - Photograph By VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT / FACEBOOK

  • Air travel is expected to decline by 50% this year alone as airlines and airports struggle under the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Photograph By VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT / FACEBOOK

A recent study looking at the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global air travel projects the industry will not recover until 2023.

The study, conducted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in conjunction with Tourism Economics, looked at how global economic activity and the air transport business will recover over the next five years.

The study assumed global GDP growth would fall by five per cent this year, rebounding in 2021 to levels seen before the current crisis. That would mean a decline four times worse than the global financial crisis of 2008.

The fall in air passenger volumes is expected to be much worse, noted the report, with a 50 per cent decline this year alone. Recovery to 2019 levels isn't expected until 2023.

The report blames this decline on an erosion of consumer confidence, which is expected to continue even after international border restrictions are eased at some point in the future.

In a separate press release Wednesday, both IATA-which includes 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic-and Airports Council International, called on governments around the world to coordinate measures taken in airports and with airlines to ensure they are supported by scientific evidence.

In a report laying out a roadmap for the recovery of the aviation sector post-COVID-19, the two industry associations put forward a series of measures.

Before passengers even board, the report recommends collecting more detailed passenger information to follow through with contact tracing should it be required later.

At the terminal, the two industry groups foresee possible restrictions at airports so that only workers, passengers and people accompanying travellers would be granted access.

And while the report acknowledges immunity passports are not currently viable as there is no confirmed evidence those recovered from COVID-19 have the antibodies to protect them from a second infection, it notes that "we believe that immunity passports could play an important role in further facilitating the restart of air travel." If that were to go ahead, passengers with documented immunity could be given the option of printing out boarding passes and bag tags at home.

"[T]ouchless technology and biometrics should also be pursued," noted the report.

Once onboard the aircraft, masks, blocked or staggered seating and complimentary sanitization wipes could all become the new status quo.

To read the original story go here.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Stefan Labbé / Tri-City News

Features & Images

May 15, 2020

Bumps in the road

Bumps in the road

In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road has only continued to deteriorate, residents say More.

Sports

May 21, 2020

COVID-19's effects on the outdoors

COVID-19's effects on the outdoors

Pemberton Wildlife Association, fishing guides discuss pandemic's impact More.

Opinion

May 21, 2020

Calling out racism

Calling out racism

More.

A&E

May 21, 2020

Paint night moves online

Paint night moves online

Whistler artist Andrea Mueller launches classes for kids and adults More.

Food & Drink

May 17, 2020

N'Quatqua hand out free trout to band members

N'Quatqua hand out free trout to band members

With surplus of fish at hatchery, band wanted to support community through pandemic More.

Features & Images

May 17, 2020

A funny thing happened at the lake:

A funny thing happened at the lake:

Spending the weekend at a Portuguese sailing regatta More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 15, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation