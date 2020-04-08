April 08, 2020 News » Regional

Alberta surpasses B.C. in COVID-19 cases for first time 

Data suggests B.C. is flattening the curve better than other provinces

By
click to enlarge Dr. Bonnie Henry | B.C. Government Flickr
  • Dr. Bonnie Henry | B.C. Government Flickr

British Columbia has outperformed other provinces in flattening the COVID -19 curve according to provincial health data released by Canadian provinces. On Monday April 6, Alberta became the third province to surpass British Columbia in the number of COVID-19 cases and the second province in the last three weeks.

Alberta surpassed British Columbia's number of COVID-19 cases despite having reported its first case a week later than B.C.'s reported first case. On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, announced that British Columbia hit a total of 1,266 cases including 26 reported new cases on Sunday April 5 and 37 cases on Monday April 6. On the same day, Alberta announced it had reached 1,348 cases.

Ontario and British Columbia traded the title of second most positive COVID-19 cases until March 26, when Ontario recorded a spike of nearly 200 new cases and broke away from the B.C. trend line. Since then, the number of cases in Ontario has quadrupled while the number of cases in B.C. has yet to double its March 26 Covid-19 case count.

The number of cases in British Columbia increased 74% to 1,266 on April 6 from 725 on March 26. During that same period, Alberta's caseload growth jumped to more than twice that of B.C.'s, increasing by 177% to 1,348 COVID- 19 cases on April 6 from 486 on March 26.

British Columbia has had the lowest daily percentage increase in COVID-19 cases of the four largest provinces for nearly two weeks. On some days British Columbia had less than half of the new cases when compared to those provinces.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Albert Van Santvoort/ Business in Vancouver

Features & Images

April 3, 2020

The Fire that Saved Sun Valley

The Fire that Saved Sun Valley

A Whistler backcountry skier tours the scorched earth of Central Idaho More.

Sports

April 5, 2020

Korthals bursary receives $16,000 boost

Korthals bursary receives $16,000 boost

Pemberton's Raven Backcountry Festival will award in memory of fallen ski guide More.

Opinion

April 7, 2020

OPINION: COVID-19 recession scenarios for B.C.: one is bad; one is worse

OPINION: COVID-19 recession scenarios for B.C.: one is bad; one is worse

More.

A&E

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Food & Drink

April 6, 2020

Whistler Farmers' Market sets sights on Father's Day opening

Whistler Farmers' Market sets sights on Father's Day opening

Funding available for markets to transition to online platform More.

Events

Ongoing

The Cultural Connector: A Journey of Adventure and Discovery

The Cultural Connector: A Journey of Adventure and Discovery

@ Maury Young Arts Centre
Grab a Cultural Connector guide and explore Whistler’s world of culture. As you follow the... More.

Features & Images

April 5, 2020

The 'Mother' Mekong

The 'Mother' Mekong

More.

Music

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 3, 2020

What kind of world do we want to come back into?

What kind of world do we want to come back into?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation