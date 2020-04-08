Alberta surpasses B.C. in COVID-19 cases for first time 

British Columbia has outperformed other provinces in flattening the COVID -19 curve according to provincial health data released by Canadian provinces. On Monday April 6, Alberta became the third province to surpass British Columbia in the number of COVID-19 cases and the second province in the last three weeks.

Alberta surpassed British Columbia's number of COVID-19 cases despite having reported its first case a week later than B.C.'s reported first case. On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, announced that British Columbia hit a total of 1,266 cases including 26 reported new cases on Sunday April 5 and 37 cases on Monday April 6. On the same day, Alberta announced it had reached 1,348 cases.

Ontario and British Columbia traded the title of second most positive COVID-19 cases until March 26, when Ontario recorded a spike of nearly 200 new cases and broke away from the B.C. trend line. Since then, the number of cases in Ontario has quadrupled while the number of cases in B.C. has yet to double its March 26 Covid-19 case count.

The number of cases in British Columbia increased 74% to 1,266 on April 6 from 725 on March 26. During that same period, Alberta's caseload growth jumped to more than twice that of B.C.'s, increasing by 177% to 1,348 COVID- 19 cases on April 6 from 486 on March 26.

British Columbia has had the lowest daily percentage increase in COVID-19 cases of the four largest provinces for nearly two weeks. On some days British Columbia had less than half of the new cases when compared to those provinces.