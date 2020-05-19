May 19, 2020 News » Whistler

All Whistler parks now re-opened; most off-road trails free of snow 

Public reminded to 'make smart choices' when outside

All of Whistler's parks are once again open to the public, (barring high-touch amenities like playgrounds and outdoor gym equipment), and almost all off-road recreational trails are now free of snow.

With that in mind, the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) is reminding the public to "make smart choices" about physical distancing, staying safe and staying local while outside.

"I encourage all Whistlerites to get outside and enjoy this place. It is critical to our mental and physical health," said Mayor Jack Crompton in a release.

"I also encourage everyone to resist the temptation to decide what is right for others. Each of us is responsible for managing our own two metres. Accessing outdoor spaces in our new normal requires a great deal of social responsibility. Let's be kind, wise and greet each other warmly from a distance."

While most local trails are open to the public and residents are encouraged to get outside and use them, people are asked not to congregate, or recreate in groups.

"You must ride and hike within your ability. Now is not the time to try something new that could lead to an injury and put strain on the health care system," the RMOW also said in a release.

"Whistler residents should also play in their own backyard only. This means riding or walking to all trailheads and access points rather than driving."

Select trails in Lost Lake Park remain closed until further notice due to wildfire fuel thinning work. Those include White Gold Traverse (no access from either end), Centennial Trail between PassivHaus and Spruce Grove, Tin Pants, Gypsy Drum and Peaches En Regalia.

A detour will be in place at the Lost Lake Park entrance behind Lost Lake PassivHaus from approximately May 11 to 24. Access from the south end of the Lost Lake Trails at the PassivHaus will be diverted 1.3 kilometres on the paved Valley Trail along Blackcomb Way and Lost Lake Road to Cedar Way and Lost Lake Beach.

Find more info at whistler.ca/parks and whistler.ca/trails.

