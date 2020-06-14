Amid defunding talk, B.C. mulls revamp for 45-year-old Police Act

Calls for defunding police are a simplistic approach to a complex problem and, instead, B.C. should review its 45-year-old Police Act, said Premier John Horgan.

Police are increasingly burdened with a range of challenges that include homelessness, mental health and addiction, and more funding is needed to address those issues, he added.

It's inappropriate to expect law enforcement to take on those issues as they also deal with public-safety concerns, Horgan said June 12, and communities need to ensure they're not asking police for more than they're capable of delivering.

Calls for defunding have come after George Floyd died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when a police officer kneeled on his neck. Four officers face charges.

Those calls mean the time is right for B.C. to review its Police Act, Horgan said.

The province is expected to create a committee to consult with communities and experts on how to best update the act.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said he would table a motion to strike the committee when the legislature resumes this month.

"Everyone deserves to be treated fairly by police and our government acknowledges that for many Black, Indigenous and other people of colour that hasn't always been the case," he said in a statement adding officers require a modern policing structure that provides greater clarity for their roles.

"Ensuring the police are held accountable to the highest standards for fair and unbiased conduct is crucial to maintaining public trust.

"Expectations on front-line police responders have grown and our policing and public safety model needs to reflect communities' current and future needs."

- With The Canadian Press

