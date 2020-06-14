June 14, 2020 News » Regional

Amid defunding talk, B.C. mulls revamp for 45-year-old Police Act 

Defunding police are a simplistic approach to a complex problem: B.C. Premier

By
click to enlarge British Columbia's premier John Horgan said calls for defunding police are a simplistic approach to a complex problem.Photo courtesy of the Times Colonist.
  • British Columbia's premier John Horgan said calls for defunding police are a simplistic approach to a complex problem.Photo courtesy of the Times Colonist.

Amid defunding talk, B.C. mulls revamp for 45-year-old Police Act

Calls for defunding police are a simplistic approach to a complex problem and, instead, B.C. should review its 45-year-old Police Act, said Premier John Horgan.

Police are increasingly burdened with a range of challenges that include homelessness, mental health and addiction, and more funding is needed to address those issues, he added.

It's inappropriate to expect law enforcement to take on those issues as they also deal with public-safety concerns, Horgan said June 12, and communities need to ensure they're not asking police for more than they're capable of delivering.

Calls for defunding have come after George Floyd died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when a police officer kneeled on his neck. Four officers face charges.

Those calls mean the time is right for B.C. to review its Police Act, Horgan said.

The province is expected to create a committee to consult with communities and experts on how to best update the act.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said he would table a motion to strike the committee when the legislature resumes this month.

"Everyone deserves to be treated fairly by police and our government acknowledges that for many Black, Indigenous and other people of colour that hasn't always been the case," he said in a statement adding officers require a modern policing structure that provides greater clarity for their roles.

"Ensuring the police are held accountable to the highest standards for fair and unbiased conduct is crucial to maintaining public trust.

"Expectations on front-line police responders have grown and our policing and public safety model needs to reflect communities' current and future needs."

- With The Canadian Press

To read original story go here.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Times Colonist

Features & Images

June 13, 2020

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

More.

Sports

June 13, 2020

Sea to Sky CrossFit gyms ponder next steps

Sea to Sky CrossFit gyms ponder next steps

Local businesses wait and see how to respond after CEO resigns following racist tweet More.

Opinion

June 11, 2020

The 'she-cession' reality

The 'she-cession' reality

More.

A&E

June 11, 2020

Whistler festivals and events move online for 2020

Whistler festivals and events move online for 2020

Children's festival, Whistler Writers Festival, and Holiday Market announce changes More.

Food & Drink

June 8, 2020

Good 'inner' news from &#10;outer space

Good 'inner' news from outer space

With some luck and food sharing, Bob and Doug will be spaced out for a while More.

Features & Images

June 7, 2020

Let's go salmon fishing

Let's go salmon fishing

West Coast salmon fishing is one of the first tourism sectors to open as COVID-19 restrictions ease More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

June 13, 2020

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

Camping advice from 'Ol' Bill'

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation