May 13, 2020 News » Regional

Applications for student pandemic assistance to open Friday 

Benefits range from $1,250 to $2,000 a month

By
click to enlarge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | Government of Canada
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | Government of Canada

Students facing little hope of landing a summer job during the pandemic will be able to apply for federal assistance beginning Friday (May 15).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled the $9-billion Canada Emergency Student Benefit in late April, but it was not clear at the time when students would be able to tap into it.

He confirmed during his daily media briefing Wednesday (May 13) that students could begin applying through the Canada Revenue Agency at the end of the week.

The benefit is worth $1,250 a month, covering May to August.

It goes up to $2,000 a month for students with disabilities or for those with a dependent.

The benefit will apply to current students as well as those who graduated stretching back to December 2019.

Trudeau also said nearly $1 billion in previously announced funding would be allocated through a number of regional agencies, including Western Economic Diversification Canada.

The funding would be available to businesses that may not have qualified for other programs such as the 75% wage-subsidy program or loans from the Canada Emergency Business Account.

Meanwhile, Trudeau was pressed by reporters throughout his briefing on the status of the Canada-U.S. border.

An agreement to restrict non-essential travel between the countries expires May 21 and a growing chorus on provincial officials, including in B.C., have urged that restrictions remain in place.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Bonnie Henry made it clear Tuesday the province would not allow travellers to disembark in B.C.

Cruise ships, for example, could stop on the West Coast for refuelling and resupplying, but passengers would not be allowed off.

"We are, as you can imagine, not in favour of cruise ships coming into anywhere in British Columbia," Henry said this week.

Trudeau said Wednesday that conversations with the Trump administration have been constructive.

"Every country recognizes that as we control our domestic situation, we are vulnerable to international travellers. Different countries are facing different challenges," he said.

"I won't make any announcements today but I can say that things are going well and we're confident about being able to continue keeping Canadians safe."

Last month the prime minister said it would be a "significant" period of time before border restrictions between the two countries ease.

Those returning to Canada after being abroad are required to self-isolate for two weeks.

Those who do not present border officials with a credible plan to self-isolate face being placed in a hotel by the government for the two-week period.

The prime minister also faced questions Wednesday on the status of the federal budget, which has been on hold as the pandemic intensified two months ago.

"A budget is usually something that projects what's going to happen in the Canadian economy for the next 12 months and right now we're having a lot of difficulty establishing with any certainty what's going to happen in the next 12 weeks," Trudeau said

"We have been focused very much on responding to this unprecedented situation by getting money into the pockets of Canadians, of workers, of families who need it right across the country. Unlike previous recessions or economic downturns, this is a situation that has no antecedents."

—With a file from Nelson Bennett

torton@biv.com

@reporton

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Tyler Orton / Business in Vancouver

Features & Images

May 10, 2020

Armchair travelling

Armchair travelling

Escape while staying safely at home through the eyes of others or on your screens More.

Sports

May 8, 2020

Pemberton's Davies takes next step

Pemberton's Davies takes next step

Nordic skier cracks national junior team More.

Opinion

May 10, 2020

Now is the time to support WCSS

Now is the time to support WCSS

More.

A&E

May 9, 2020

Quarantino 7&mdash;Hot cars and cool chicks

Quarantino 7—Hot cars and cool chicks

More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Events

Wednesdays, 8 p.m.

Boards, Beer and Bingo

Boards, Beer and Bingo

@ The Living Room @ the Pangea Pod Hotel
Pow Bingo Night with DJ Foxy Moron. $2 per sheet, prizes for winners. All proceeds... More.

Features & Images

May 10, 2020

Armchair travelling

Armchair travelling

Escape while staying safely at home through the eyes of others or on your screens More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

May 8, 2020

Finding silver linings

Finding silver linings

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation