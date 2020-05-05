Are you prepared for an emergency? 

May 3 to 9 marks the 25th anniversary of Emergency Preparedness Week, and the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) is encouraging residents to take action.

"COVID-19 reminds us that emergencies are unexpected, but proactive measures can be taken to minimize the impacts," said Mayor Jack Crompton in a release.

"With many people now spending more time at home, I encourage everyone to make their safety a priority and take concrete steps to prepare themselves."

With wildfire season just around the corner, Whistlerites are encouraged to FireSmart their properties, subscribe to Whistler Alert (at whistler.ca/WhistlerAlert), and make an emergency plan.

Residents and businesses should be prepared to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours in the event of an emergency or major disaster, and be ready to evacuate on short notice.

Familiarize yourself with the RMOW's Sea to Sky Evacuation plan and brush up on the basics by revisiting this Pique feature from last year: www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/the-pique-newsmagazine-grab-and-go-guide-to-getting-out/Content?oid=13970608.

Find more detailed emergency and evacuation info at whistler.ca/emergency.

Residential FireSmart assessments are now available and can be scheduled by emailing firesmart@whistler.ca. Find more resources at whistler.ca/firesmart.

Fuel-thinning work above the Spruce Grove and White Gold neighborhoods along the western boundary of Lost Lake Park resumed April 30 and will continue until August.

Work will stop if the fire danger rating reaches extreme and resume when the rating goes down. Spruce Grove and White Gold residents can expect minor noise disruptions during construction hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days per week.

Rotating trail closures in two locations of Lost Lake Park are planned between Centennial Trail and the western boundary of the park until the work is completed.

The White Gold Traverse (no access at either end) and Centennial Trail between PassivHaus and Spruce Grove were closed April 30 until further notice, and starting May 5, Tin Pants, Gypsy Drum and Peaches En Regalia (all behind the Lost Lake Passivhaus) will also be closed.

"A detour will be in place at the Lost Lake Park entrance behind PassivHaus from approximately May 11 to 22, reopening on weekends for public access," the release said.

"For safety reasons, trail users are asked to please stay off closed trails, follow signs and instructions of wildfire crew, and leash dogs."

Head to whistler.ca/FuelThinning for more information.