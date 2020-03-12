As a precaution over COVID-19, Quest University shuts down 

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Quest University is shutting down for the remainder of the academic year and moving towards holding classes online.

The university said March 12, this is a "proactive" measure and arrives after the provincial health officer asked the public to take extraordinary means to stem the spread of the disease.

Earlier in the day, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry advised the public to cancel all events involving 250 or more people. She also asked those who have arrived from out of the country to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to school or work.

The university says it was taking measures to "de-densify."

"The steps we took are significant, but they reflect prudence, not panic," said Quest University president George Iwama in a news release.

"We have been closely monitoring public health developments, and while the risk remains low in B.C., expert consensus is that the situation may become worse over the next few months. Quest values social consciousness and responsibility. We must, therefore, act collectively and ensure we are doing our part in reducing the effects of widespread infection. For the good of the community, both on campus and beyond, an assertive, proactive response is the most responsible thing we can do."

The release stated that students are being asked to move out of their dorms by midnight on March 20. The vast majority of students live on campus.

"This is an effort to de-densify the campus, and support social distancing," said the release. "We understand this will not be possible for all students, and Quest will take into account extenuating personal circumstances."

All upcoming events at the university have been cancelled until further notice, and school officials are asking the public to avoid campus buildings.

When possible, the university said its staff will telecommute for the time being.

"Quest will be supportive and flexible with all of its staff in terms of both working remotely and using sick leave." the release said.

A message sent to staff and forwarded to The Chief by an instructor said that the two landmark events of the school year will be affected—the Keystone Symposium will be cancelled, and graduation ceremonies have been put off. The university said it hoped to reschedule them to a later date this year.

Students scheduled to graduate this April will still do so.

"We know how painful it is for many of you and your students," read the message to faculty. "But given how quickly [COVID-19] is now moving, and experts' predictions for the next few months, this is the most prudent move."

The message also said the campus medical clinic will be closed, but students will have access to remote mental-health services.

Custodians will be still be working.