February 17, 2020 News » Regional

Attendance dips at B.C.'s tourist attractions 

Average number of customers has declined 1.4% since 2018, but is up 24.2% since 2015

By
click to enlarge The Vancouver Art Gallery was among the top B.C. tourist attractions to post a drop in attendance in 2019 after several consecutive years of double-digit growth | Chung Chow/Business in Vancouver files
  • The Vancouver Art Gallery was among the top B.C. tourist attractions to post a drop in attendance in 2019 after several consecutive years of double-digit growth | Chung Chow/Business in Vancouver files

Last year was not stellar for British Columbia's most popular tourist attractions, though attendance figures for the past half-decade provide a silver lining.

In 2019, the average number of visits to the province's top attractions fell 1.4 per cent from 2018. However, the median change in visits was zero per cent, suggesting that smaller attractions lower on the list experienced relatively small declines, or growth, while larger attractions higher on the list suffered steeper drops in numbers.

The average one-year change in attendance among the top five was a 3.5 per cent decline.

Despite the one-year decrease, B.C. tourist attractions have had growth over the past five years, raising their attendance by an average of 24.2 per cent with the median at 20.5 per cent.

The No. 11-ranked Vancouver Art Gallery had the largest one-year attendance drop, falling 16.8 per cent to 500,029 visitors in 2019 from 601,242 in 2018. During the four years prior to 2019, gallery attendance grew an average of 19 per cent each year, increasing attendance by 63.9 per cent from 366,728 visits in 2015.

No. 14, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, boasted the largest one-year growth, increasing attendance by 12.4 per cent to 300,000 visitors in 2019 from 267,000 in 2018. Most of the orchestra's growth in attendance occurred over the past year.

Out of the top five attractions with five years of data, No. 6-ranked Science World had the steepest one-year attendance decrease, though it also recorded the largest five-year growth of the top five. Science World grew 52.1 per cent from 565,819 visitors in 2015 to 860,316 in 2019, despite a 14 per cent decline over the past year. If the 2019 decline is excluded, Science World had 76.7 per cent growth in visitors to one million in 2018 from 2015.

No. 3-ranked Richmond Olympic Oval was the only attraction in the top five that saw visitor growth in the past year. Attendance at the facility grew 1.9 per cent to 1.1 million visitors in 2019 from 1.08 million in 2018.

To read original story go here

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Albert Van Santvoort/ Business in Vancouver

Features & Images

February 14, 2020

Game On

Game On

Put away your cellphone—board games have exploded over the past decade More.

Sports

February 14, 2020

Whistler's Sharpe wins Dew Tour stop

Whistler's Sharpe wins Dew Tour stop

Sports briefs: Read 16th at Chamonix; Jordan hits NorAm podium More.

Opinion

February 13, 2020

Petitioning for change

Petitioning for change

More.

A&E

February 15, 2020

Tim Nutt comes to Whistler for the comedy&mdash;and skiing

Tim Nutt comes to Whistler for the comedy—and skiing

Kelowna-based comedian performs at the Maury Young Arts Centre on Feb. 20 More.

Food & Drink

February 14, 2020

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to &#10;Gibbons Whistler

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to Gibbons Whistler

After 34 years, owner Lawrence Black says 'it's time to move on' More.

Events

Sundays, 12-5 p.m. Continues through March 29

Made In Whistler Market at the Westin Resort & Spa

Made In Whistler Market at the Westin Resort & Spa

@ Westin Resort & Spa
The Made In Whistler Market, held at the Westin Spa & Resort on the retail... More.

Features & Images

February 16, 2020

Awesome Andalusia

Awesome Andalusia

Granada, a city seeped in intrigue and home to Spain's most famous fortress More.

Music

February 13, 2020

Work and fun collide for &#10;Patrick Gavigan

Work and fun collide for Patrick Gavigan

Vancouver musician plays the Mallard Lounge on Saturday, Feb. 15 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 14, 2020

<i>Parasite</i>: A distinctly South Korean film with global resonance

Parasite: A distinctly South Korean film with global resonance

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation