Aunt Jemima to be rebranded due to 'racial stereotype' 

"We acknowledge the brand has not progressed enough to appropriately reflect the confidence, warmth and dignity that we would like it to stand for today"

The Aunt Jemima brand has existed for more than 130 years and the company says that it has evolved over time.
Aunt Jemima, one of the long-time brands of The Quaker Oats Company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., has announced it will remove the image of Aunt Jemima from its packaging and change the name of the brand.

The company notes that products without the Aunt Jemima image will begin to appear throughout Q4 of 2020. Soon after the first phase of packaging changes, a name change will be announced.

"As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers' expectations," said Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Quaker Foods North America. "We recognize Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype. While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough."

The Aunt Jemima brand has existed for more than 130 years and the company says that it has evolved over time.

"We acknowledge the brand has not progressed enough to appropriately reflect the confidence, warmth and dignity that we would like it to stand for today," said Kroepfl. "We are starting by removing the image and changing the name. We will continue the conversation by gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry."

In addition to the changes on Aunt Jemima, PepsiCo says it is committed to making significant change for its people, its business and the communities.

Yesterday PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta announced the next step in PepsiCo's journey for racial equality: a more than $400 million set of initiatives over five years to lift up Black communities and increase Black representation at PepsiCo. The activities focus on three pillars - People, Business, and Communities. More details can be found here.

This article originally appeared here.

