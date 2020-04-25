April 25, 2020 Sports » Features

Axemen looking to get more involved in the Sea to Sky community 

Rugby club held successful fundraiser before pandemic

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO/HSBC SPORT - Jamie Cudmore at the Rookie Rugby Jamboree in Squamish on March 1. He was in town and spoke with the Axemen at Norman Rudy's in February.
  • FILE PHOTO/HSBC SPORT
  • Jamie Cudmore at the Rookie Rugby Jamboree in Squamish on March 1. He was in town and spoke with the Axemen at Norman Rudy's in February.

The Axemen Rugby Club has had plenty of on-field success in recent years, earning promotions the past two campaigns and winning the division title in 2019.

But as the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, the club saw its BC Rugby season halted.

At the time the campaign stopped, the Division 2 men's team was 9-1 and the Division 3 team sat at 5-5.

Director of rugby Blake Mahovic said the club is currently focused on ensuring that its members are staying well.

"Our primary focus is making sure that our members are OK. We've always said that we're a pseudo home away from home for our members, and now they're our own little family," he said, noting that the club is scheduling regular Skype chats to check-in.

He added that the Axemen are also looking to find ways to get more involved in helping the community as it navigates a challenging era.

"We haven't started anything yet, but we're reaching out to a few service providers in Helping Hands and the food bank to see if there's anything we can do there in the future," he said. "We're still in the planning stages at the moment, but we feel that that's really the next stage in our progression as a club.

"We're playing at a much higher level, but we don't want to lose track of where we came from when we started, which was as a community club."

The club also held a successful fundraiser at Norman Rudy's in late February, collecting $4,000 for new equipment, to cover facility costs, and to help grow the club.

"From a financial standpoint, it was really successful, but for me, the big success was in having the members out, seeing Axemen past and present, and the families of the juniors.

"Just seeing it all come together was really awesome."

The evening saw Canadian legend Jamie Cudmore, who grew up in Squamish and played with the original incarnation of the Axemen, in attendance. Cudmore, a former national team captain who played in the Rugby World Cup on four occasions, credits the sport for turning his life around as a youth.

"Everyone really appreciated hearing that story from him," Mahovic said.

The club is recruiting new members for its men's, women's and youth programs for when play resumes.

For more on the team, visit axemenrugbyclub.com.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Features »

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Features

More by Dan Falloon

Features & Images

April 24, 2020

Educating during a pandemic

Educating during a pandemic

Experts say there's valuable opportunity for unstructured learning during self-isolation More.

Sports

April 25, 2020

Axemen looking to get more involved in the Sea to Sky community

Axemen looking to get more involved in the Sea to Sky community

Rugby club held successful fundraiser before pandemic More.

Opinion

April 23, 2020

Creativity in the time of COVID-19

Creativity in the time of COVID-19

More.

A&E

April 25, 2020

Beastie Boys live and Quarantino 5

Beastie Boys live and Quarantino 5

More.

Food & Drink

April 22, 2020

Take this Earth as a whole

Take this Earth as a whole

Please...take it, and look after it! More.

Events

Tuesdays, 9 p.m.

Karaoke Night

Karaoke Night

@ Crystal Lounge
“I Will Survive” won’t sing itself, so come over to Whistler’s longest-running karaoke night and... More.

Features & Images

April 12, 2020

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

My anniversary road trip More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 24, 2020

Civic-minded actions will help shape Whistler's future

Civic-minded actions will help shape Whistler's future

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation