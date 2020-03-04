March 04, 2020 News » Regional

Bank of Canada slashes overnight rate by 0.5% in response to coronavirus 

Economic uncertainty prompts first 50-point cut since 2008 recession; could result in increased buying power pushing up real estate prices

By
click to enlarge news_regional1.jpg

Responding to global economic uncertainty in the face of the spreading coronavirus, the Bank of Canada has cut its overnight interest rate by 50 basis points this morning (March 4) to 1.25 per cent.

This is the first time that the Bank of Canada has cut its overnight target rate by 50 points in a single move since the 2008 economic recession.

The Bank of Canada said in a statement, "Before the outbreak, the global economy was showing signs of stabilizing. While Canada's economy has been operating close to potential with inflation on target, the COVID-19 virus is a material negative shock to the Canadian and global outlooks, and monetary and fiscal authorities are responding."

Phil Soper, CEO of national real estate brokerage Royal LePage, said, "Today the Bank of Canada joined other central banks in cutting its target interest rate, an appropriate step that it believes will mitigate the damage caused by the coronavirus. This new health scare has impacted families in many countries around the world and in the process has introduced new risks to our economies. While Canadians have been largely spared the full brunt of this health crisis to-date, the global community is coming together to address this international challenge."

Brett House, vice-president and deputy chief economist at Scotiabank, who predicted today's rate cut, said, "The scope and scale of the novel coronavirus epidemic are both now much greater than the Bank of Canada anticipated in January."

Mortgage rate reductions

The move will likely prompt home financing lenders to cut their variable-rate mortgages by a corresponding amount – although, as James Laird, co-founder of RateHub.ca and president of mortgage brokerage CanWise Financial, stated, "there have been times when lenders have not passed along the full savings to their customers."

RateHub.ca said that, if receiving the full 50-point cut, a mortgage holder with a variable rate of 2.6 per cent and a monthly payment of $2,102 would see their rate decreased to 2.1 per cent and their monthly payment reduced to $1,987. This means the homeowner would save $115 per month, or $1,380 per year on their mortgage payments, compared with what they were paying before the rate cut.

Fixed-rate mortgages, which approximately 80 per cent of Canadian homeowners hold, will not be immediately affected. However, as Laird added, "The bank's stance will cause bond yields to continue to decrease, which means Canadians shopping for a fixed-rate mortgage can expect rates to fall and will likely approach the record lows of 2016. Anyone shopping for a home should check rates frequently as they will continue to decrease through the spring."

More buying power

Cuts in variable rate mortgages, and predicted cuts in fixed rates, will give home buyers more buying power, but only in the short term. This effect, combined with the easing of the mortgage stress test qualification level coming into play April 6, could create greater demand for housing, at a time when there is already increasing demand in many markets. In turn, this could push up home prices, eventually cancelling out the increased buying power initially created by the lower interest rates.

Laird said, "The home buying process will become even more difficult as the low rates will increase buying power and bring more demand into the already hot market."

Soper added, "I have previously spoken to the paradox that interest rate cuts, made in response to economic weakness, can bolster housing markets. Many of our major cities are enduring structurally persistent housing shortages. This excess of demand for housing compared to the supply of homes available, be it for rent or for purchase, puts constant and often unhealthy upward pressure on prices... These moves will be welcomed in markets that are struggling with inconsistent growth, such as in Calgary or St.John's, and potentially spurn uncomfortably high home-price inflation in our hottest markets."

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Joannah Connolly / Glacier Media Real Estate

Features & Images

February 29, 2020

'Ask Me! I'm a Local' and the 2010 Games

'Ask Me! I'm a Local' and the 2010 Games

More.

Sports

March 4, 2020

Whistler snowboarder takes back-to-back silvers

Whistler snowboarder takes back-to-back silvers

Pelchat applying lessons from Youth Olympics as NorAm season continues More.

Opinion

March 1, 2020

How to get more people &#10;onto transit

How to get more people onto transit

More.

A&E

February 29, 2020

Telus Winter Classic heads to the future

Telus Winter Classic heads to the future

Arts news: learn to make a skirt; submit cover art for Arts Scene More.

Food & Drink

March 1, 2020

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Former Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre head says hunting, fishing regulations should be loosened to accommodate authentic culinary experiences More.

Events

Sun., March 8, 3:30-6:30 & 7:45-10:45 p.m.

The Hairfarmers

The Hairfarmers

@ Garibaldi Lift Co. (GLC)
Celebrating 20 years as a band and voted Whistler’s Best Band every year since 2001,... More.

Features & Images

February 29, 2020

Pha Nga Bay Panoramic

Pha Nga Bay Panoramic

More.

Music

February 27, 2020

Dan Vogl isn't living to work

Dan Vogl isn't living to work

Fresh from Melbourne, the singer-songwriter has quickly gained attention in the resort More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 28, 2020

Reading while you watch

Reading while you watch

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation