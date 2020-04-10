B.C. announces 40 new cases of COVID-19, five new deaths 

B.C. ANNOUNCED 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday afternoon, bringing the province's total number of cases to 1,410.

Of those, 629 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) region, 539 are in the Fraser Health region, 84 are in the Island Health region, 132 are in the Interior Health region and 26 are in the Northern Health region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix also announced five new COVID-19 related deaths. Two occurred in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and three in the Fraser Health region.

As of April 10, 879 British Columbians who tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered and no longer require isolation.

The province is not reporting any new outbreaks at long-term care facilities today. Twenty long-term care homes and assisted-living facilities remain affected, and are continuing to receive support from VCH and Fraser Health for the combined 242 cases of COVID-19 they have experienced.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, the province says 128 individuals are hospitalized and 65 of those are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Friday's statistics were announced in a statement, rather than the typical daily briefing from Henry and minister Dix, due to the holiday weekend.

In their statement, Henry and Dix acknowledged that the holiday weekend is an important time for many British Columbians of diverse faiths.

"As we reflect on the past few weeks and the challenges we have all faced together, we are reminded of the importance of connecting and protecting our loved ones, our Elders, our health-care workers and our communities," they said in the release.

The officials also took the opportunity to repeat their message that this weekend is not the time to travel, including to second homes or vacation properties in smaller communities. Instead, "Stay at home and be creative with how you connect and celebrate with family and friends," they said. "Find the virtue in virtual and telephone connections. Find togetherness without gathering."

Despite the closure of all BC Parks in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19, British Columbians are encouraged to enjoy some fresh air on walks or bike rides - with members of their household, in their own neighbourhoods, and while remembering to keep a safe distance.

The statement also reminded any British Columbians coming home from travel of their obligation to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival and complete a self-isolation plan. "It is crucial for all of us to stay strong in our commitment to flatten the curve. Consider the support that we can give one another, to our loved ones and in our communities, so we can all succeed in this goal," they said.

"Let's continue to stand strong—united with kindness and care."

