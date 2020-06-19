June 19, 2020 News » Whistler

B.C. announces 7 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths 

The new cases bring the provincial total to date to 2,790

B.C.'s Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on COVID-19 cases in the province. Photo: Province of British Columbia/Flickr
There are seven new test-positive COVID-19 cases in British Columbia, Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, announced via statement issued Friday, June 19.

There are 178 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 2,444 people who tested positive have recovered.

Additionally, B.C. is reporting no new COVID-related deaths in the province as of Friday.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 11 individuals are hospitalized, six of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Here's how the case totals break down per B.C. health authority region:

Vancouver Coastal Health: 952

Fraser Health: 1,446

Island Health: 130

Interior Health: 197

Northern Health: 65

"There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, six long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute care facility have active outbreaks," said Henry. "There have been no new community outbreaks. Public health teams continue to provide support for the three remaining community locations."

Henry and Dix also acknowledged allegations raised Friday regarding racist activities at one or more B.C. hospital emergency room. The allegations claim personnel took part in a "guessing game" regarding the blood alcohol level of patients, particularly that of Indigenous people.

“There is no place in our province for racism of any kind. Not on our streets, at work, at school and not in our health-care system," reads Dix and Henry's statement.

Further, the health leaders pointed to upcoming weekend celebrations as opportunities to counter racism in the province.

“On June 21, as we honour Canada’s Indigenous peoples and celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day, as well as Father’s Day, let’s use this same momentum to stand against intolerance. Let’s celebrate the incredible diversity within our province and how this enriches us all.

“If you choose to come to together with loved ones and friends, take the necessary precautions to do so safely, with kindness, compassion and tolerance.”

Henry and Dix will next provide case updates on Monday, June 22.

