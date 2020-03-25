March 25, 2020 News » Regional

B.C. approves $500 renters' supplement, freezes rents and evictions 

The measures fall under the province's $5 billion COVID-19 action plan, announced on Monday

By
click to enlarge PHOTOGRAPH BY ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST
  • Photograph By ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST

The B.C. provincial government has approved an up to $500 monthly renters' supplement for individuals in genuine financial distress as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Premier John Horgan also announced Wednesday that B.C. will freeze rent increases and evictions until the current crisis has passed, with some exceptions to the latter.

"This is not the time to seek rent increases and there is just 0% chance of that happening," he said. Landlords will be prevented from legally raising rents starting April 1. Increases slated to take effect on April 1 will no longer be applied.

Horgan said the province is assuming its rental supplement will see 100% pick-up, and that the province is then "working back from there" on the understanding that not everyone will need it. He added that there are around 500,000 tenant households in the province.

"[Uptake] will depend on the depth of the pandemic and the time it will take us to recover," Horgan said.

The additional rental assistance program will be delivered through BC Housing. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson confirmed that the funds are intended to help low- and middle-income renters who have seen a "significant reduction" in income directly related to the spread of COVID-19, be it through reduced hours or layoffs.

The supplement will be paid directly to landlords. The logistics of the program are still being worked through.

Robinson added that the province is granting landlords the power to regulate the use of multi-purpose and amenity spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Existing eviction orders with B.C.'s Residential Tenancy Branch have also been halted.

With few exceptions, landlords will also be prevented from entering tenants' homes without consent.

Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert, the former chair of B.C.'s Rental Housing Task Force, confirmed that the Residential Tenancy Branch will continue to operate during this time.

"The stress is off the charts right now. We need to give people security and safety in their rental housing," he said.

The announcement comes a week before April 1 rental payments are due.

The measures are part of the province's $5 billion COVID-19 response plan - which was announced on Monday - and follow tax and payment deferral options from governments, Crown corporations and banks intended to ease the financial burdens Canadians' may be facing.

Earlier today, the federal government announced a new $2,000 monthly benefit for Canadians, which replaces and expands two previously announced emergency benefits.

To read original story go here

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by By Hayley Woodin/ Business in Vancouver

Features & Images

March 22, 2020

Walk This Way

Walk This Way

Going with the flow on the cutting edge of neuroscience at X Camp More.

Sports

March 24, 2020

Whistler Half Marathon cancelled

Whistler Half Marathon cancelled

Virtual race being offered in its place More.

Opinion

March 19, 2020

There's no playbook &#10;for this pandemic

There's no playbook for this pandemic

More.

A&E

March 21, 2020

LB Productions start classes for <i>Mulan</i> performance

LB Productions start classes for Mulan performance

Whistler and Pemberton students to perform on June 7 More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Tuesdays, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Tuesday Turntablism with DJ Praiz

Tuesday Turntablism with DJ Praiz

@ The Keg
Hip hop, drum and bass and jazz mixes that transcend eras, beats that burn hard... More.

Features & Images

March 22, 2020

A weekend retreat at the Kripalu Center for Yoga &amp; Health

A weekend retreat at the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health

More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 20, 2020

COVID-19 and the limits of media literacy

COVID-19 and the limits of media literacy

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation