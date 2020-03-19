March 19, 2020 News » Regional

B.C. businesses feeling the pain of COVID-19 

Almost 8,000 business owners respond to BC Chamber survey, painting dire picture

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY BRADEN DUPUIS - Business owners across the province are feeling the pain of COVID-19, with tourism operators fearing they will be particularly hard hit by the virus, according to survey results from the BC Chamber of Commerce.
  • Photo By Braden Dupuis
  • Business owners across the province are feeling the pain of COVID-19, with tourism operators fearing they will be particularly hard hit by the virus, according to survey results from the BC Chamber of Commerce.

B.C. BUSINESSES are feeling the pain of COVID-19.

According to survey results published by the BC Chamber of Commerce on March 19, 90 per cent of businesses are currently being impacted by the virus, with 83 per cent of those impacted seeing a drop in revenue, business or deal flow.

The survey, which garnered almost 8,000 responses from across the province, found that 91 per cent of respondents anticipate a further drop in revenue in the near term, while 73 per cent expect revenues to fall by 50 per cent or more (and nearly a quarter saying their revenues will drop by 100 per cent).

Half of the respondents said they will be temporarily shutting down their offices, and 64 per cent expect to reduce their staff by more than half (and a quarter saying they will reduce staff by 100 per cent).

While the responses are concerning across the board, the tourism industry fears it will be hit especially hard, with some operators saying they've already seen cancellation of 90 per cent of their bookings.

"We are worried about bankruptcy if the summer does not go as planned—we really rely on overseas travellers," one respondent said.

Self-employed and/or contract workers are also particularly concerned, the survey found, due to their ineligibility for Employment Insurance.

"I am the only full-time employee, and I may need to close my business, potentially go bankrupt and lose $100,000 investment," a respondent said.

"I've paid into EI my entire life, except for the last year since starting my business. What services are available to me during this incredibly challenging time?"

Public health must be the primary concern during the early days of the pandemic, said Val Litwin, CEO of the BC Chamber of Commerce, in a release.

"We commend the federal and provincial governments for prioritizing the health and safety of its citizens above all else," Litwin said.

"We have also been reassured that government is strategically and thoughtfully looking at ways to mitigate impacts to businesses of all sizes and are working tirelessly to soften the economic impacts to British Columbians. Businesses in B.C. are saying that a combination of tax cuts, flexibility around tax remittances and enhanced credit access will help them weather this unprecedented storm in the short term."

The BC Chamber, along with Small Business BC, the BC Economic Development Association and Community Futures BC, has already made a number of recommendations to government based on the results, including that government: provide flexibility for tax remittance; allow for delayed property tax payment; encourage financial institutions to provide zero-interest loans, lines of credit and deferred payment terms; provide enhanced EI access and wage-replacement options; and provide funding for business to work remotely.

Check back with Pique for more as this story continues to develop.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Braden Dupuis

Features & Images

March 15, 2020

Bringing the first television to Whistler

Bringing the first television to Whistler

More.

Sports

March 19, 2020

Whistler Cup cancelled

Whistler Cup cancelled

Organizers resetting for 2021 return More.

Opinion

March 19, 2020

There's no playbook &#10;for this pandemic

There's no playbook for this pandemic

More.

A&E

March 19, 2020

'Everyone is fighting the same battle right now'

'Everyone is fighting the same battle right now'

Whistler creatives weigh in on how venue closures are impacting them More.

Food & Drink

March 14, 2020

The slow, avoidable decline of Tim Hortons

The slow, avoidable decline of Tim Hortons

With big losses and its CEO stepping down, coffee chain needs to go back to its roots to regain Canadians' trust More.

Events

Last Wednesday of every month, 8 p.m. Continues through March 26

Karaoke & Cocktails with host Jack-Qui

Karaoke & Cocktails with host Jack-Qui

@ Tommys Whistler
Looking for a few cocktails and a giggle with friends? $150 BAR TAB for best... More.

Features & Images

March 15, 2020

Monkeying around in Gibraltar

Monkeying around in Gibraltar

This little overseas territory of the U.K. is home to Barbary apes. More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 13, 2020

Please post responsibly

Please post responsibly

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation