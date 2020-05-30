B.C. confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19, for total of 2,573 

There are now 2,573 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., after health officials announced 11 new cases Saturday.

According to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, to date there have been 902 positive cases in Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), 1,285 in Fraser Health, 127 on Vancouver Island, 195 in Interior Health and 64 in Northern Health.

No new outbreaks in health care facilities were announced Saturday, while two more have been declared over, including one of B.C.'s "first and most difficult long-term care facility outbreaks," at Haro Park, said Henry. "This is very good news, and I'm relieved."

In total, 13 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care unit continue to deal with active outbreaks.

Public health teams continue to provide support for community outbreaks at federal corrections facilities, the processing facilities in the poultry sector and for individuals connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at the Mission correctional facility outbreak has been declared over.

For the second day in a row, there are no new deaths to report. There have been 164 fatalities in the province to date.

There are currently 35 people in acute care in hospital and five are in intensive care.

There are 228 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 2,181 people who tested positive have fully recovered.

Earlier this month, many businesses that had been closed due to the pandemic can "begin the process of safely reopening." The public health officer's revised orders can be found on the province's website.

As the province "cautiously" moves toward its second phase of reopening with a gradual easing of restrictions, Henry warned that "we have to move carefully, and we have to move thoughtfully.

"The province-wide 'your story, our future' survey is an opportunity to share your personal experience with COVID-19 so far. Take a few minutes to join the 286,000 British Columbians who have already completed the survey, or help someone else to do the same," she said.

“The information you share is incredibly important and so is ensuring your confidentiality and data security. The survey has stringent security and privacy measures built in to make sure you can provide your input with the assurance of the security we all expect and need. If you have any questions about the survey, please send them to: covid19.speak@bccdc.ca

“Our individual circumstances are unique, but the actions we can take to protect each other and ourselves are the same. We have made great strides to flatten our curve and we must continue to work together to keep it there.”

- With files from Elana Shepert