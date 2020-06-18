B.C. confirms eight new cases of COVID-19, for total of 2,783 

There are now 2,783 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in B.C. after health officials announced eight new cases Thursday.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports that there are 950 cases in Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), 1,441 in Fraser Health, 130 on Vancouver Island, 197 in Interior Health and 65 in Northern Health.

There have been no new outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Public health teams continue to provide support for six outbreaks in long-term care and one in acute care.

A school has ceased in-class learning after an adult who is connected with an independent school in the Fraser Health region tested positive for COVID-19. A small number of close contacts have been contacted, but no children have been involved.

There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 168 deaths in British Columbia.

There are currently 10 people in acute care in hospital and five are in intensive care.

There are 190 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 2,425 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Public health teams are working hard to contain further spread. While we are monitoring the situation closely, we are hopeful that we have caught these outbreaks in the early stages," said Henry.

“We know that COVID-19 spreads quickly and can be transmitted to others even when someone is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms. One undetected case can quickly result in a surge in new cases.

“As we expect increased travel within our province over the summer months, this is a reminder that the impact on small communities with limited health-care resources can be severe.

As a result, British Columbians are advised to continue to take all measures to ensure they are safely increasing their social interactions, and that they are being respectful of communities they may be visiting when on the road and that they are always, without question, staying home and staying away from others if they are even mildly ill.

“Closed spaces, close contact and crowds are higher risk, so anything that involves these things needs to be done with caution. This includes taking precautions to protect yourself and those around you by maintaining a safe physical distance and using a cloth face covering, if that is difficult," added Henry.

“Right across our province, everyone has worked hard to flatten our curve and now we must keep COVID-19 low and slow. To do that, let’s continue to work together, to take care of each other and do our part.”