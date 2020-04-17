B.C. COVID-19 recoveries close in on 1,000 

B.C.'s provincial health officer Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix released data April 16 to illustrate how the COVID-19 pandemic is progressing in B.C., and the good news is that the number of recoveries continues to far surpass the number of people in hospital, and even those who have not recovered.

Henry noted that 983 people have so far recovered from the virus, including 28 in the past 24 hours. That is 62.4 per cent of the 1,575 people who have had the virus.

There are 120 individuals currently hospitalized with 56 of those in intensive care.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by health region are:

• 670 in Vancouver Coastal Health;

• 630 in Fraser Health;

• 94 in Island Health;

• 149 in Interior Health; and

• 32 in Northern Health.

A total of 78 B.C. residents have died of the worldwide pandemic, including three in the past 24 hours.

Seniors' care homes and living facilities have been where most of the deaths have taken place.

Outbreaks have so far taken place at 26 of those homes, including one in the past 24 hours: the Kootenay Street Village long-term care facility in Cranbrook in the Interior Health Region. That is the first care home with a case outside the Lower Mainland. There is also a new outbreak at the acute care unit at Ridge Meadows Hospital in the Fraser Health region.

Four of the 26 seniors' homes' outbreaks had been declared over, and all four have new cases as of today, according to a joint statement from Henry and Dix.

The homes where officials had believed that they had successfully controlled outbreaks only to later find new cases are:

• Vancouver's German Canadian House long-term care facility;

• Vancouver's Villa Cathay long-term care facility;

• Vancouver's Little Mountain long-term care facility; and

• West Vancouver's Inglewood Care Centre.

North Vancouver's Lynn Valley Care Centre and Vancouver's Haro Park Centre have had dozens of cases and they still have active outbreaks.

The other 19 homes that have active outbreaks are:

• North Vancouver's Amica Edgemont Village;

• North Vancouver's Berkley Care Centre long-term care facility.

• West Vancouver's Hollyburn House;

• Vancouver's Central City Lodge;

• Vancouver's Broadway Pentecostal Lodge long-term care facility;

• Vancouver's Windermere Care Centre long-term care facility;

• Vancouver's South Granville Park Lodge;

• Vancouver's Royal Arch Masonic Home long-term care facility;

• Burnaby's Swedish Canadian Manor assisted living;

• Coquitlam's Dufferin Care Centre;

• Port Coquitlam's Shaughnessy Care Centre long-term care facility;

• Delta's Delta View long-term care facility;

• Surrey's Harrison at Elim Village long-term care facility;

• Langley's Langley Gardens long-term care facility;

• Langley's Langley Lodge long-term care facility;

• White Rock's Amica Retirement Home long-term care facility;

• White Rock's Evergreen Baptist Complex (includes assisted living and long-term care facility, and manor - seniors rental);

• Mission's Cedarbrook Chateau independent living; and

• Abbotsford's Cottage-Worthington Pavilion.

