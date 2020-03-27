March 27, 2020 News » Regional

B.C. expands 2-1-1 phone line that enables seniors at home to get help 

Province is providing United Way of the Lower Mainland with $50 million to fund the expansion

By
click to enlarge nurse_senior_wheelchair_shutterstock.jpg

The B.C. government announced that it will provide the United Way of the Lower Mainland with $50 million to bolster support for seniors, particularly those who are staying at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much of the funding will be spent to expand the province's 2-1-1 system, to become province-wide. That phone line links seniors with a support network largely of volunteers who help them with necessary tasks, such as grocery shopping and picking up prescriptions, and check in with them.

Previously, seniors in B.C.'s North and Interior regions were not able to use the service. The funding also helps the line be operational 24-7.

Health Minister Adrian Dix held a news conference to announce the changes and ask for volunteers who might want to take part in the program and help local seniors.

B.C. also has an Office of the Seniors Advocate, which analyzes seniors' services and issues in B.C., and makes recommendations to government and service providers to address systemic issues. Its seniors advocate, Isobel Mackenzie was also at the news conference.

"Seniors are most at risk of COVID-19 and the seriousness of this virus, and they are frankly afraid that if they get it, they will die," she said. "They are also more likely to have complicated health issues more so than most of us, and be worried if they will receive the care for those health issues while we're focused on the battle with COVID-19."

She said that many seniors rely on friends and family to visit them, shop for them, pick up medications, make meals and drive to medical appointments. They also often live alone, she said.

The decision to expand the service comes on the advice of an all-party COVID-19 seniors' working group that Mackenzie co-chairs.

"If you want to help seniors with virtual visits, picking up and delivering some groceries, picking up and delivering some medications, maybe dropping off a meal or two, call 2-1-1 or visit the website and we'll try to match you up with a senior in your community who needs help," she said.

"If you are a senior or the family member of a senior who needs help ... call 2-1-1 or visit the website and we'll try to match you up with a volunteer or some kind of service in your community that will provide the help you need."

To read original story go here

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by By Glen Korstrom/ Business in Vancouver

Features & Images

March 22, 2020

Walk This Way

Walk This Way

Going with the flow on the cutting edge of neuroscience at X Camp More.

Sports

March 24, 2020

Whistler Half Marathon cancelled

Whistler Half Marathon cancelled

Virtual race being offered in its place More.

Opinion

March 26, 2020

Keep your distance, &#10;save some lives

Keep your distance, save some lives

More.

A&E

March 27, 2020

Profile on: Anna Lengstrand of &#10;Simply S&aacute;mi

Profile on: Anna Lengstrand of Simply Sámi

Meet the Pemberton jewelry maker who's keeping her family tradition and heritage alive More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Rhyme & Song

Rhyme & Song

@ Whistler Public Library
This program gives toddlers, parents and caregivers the opportunity to learn songs, rhymes and finger... More.

Features & Images

March 22, 2020

A weekend retreat at the Kripalu Center for Yoga &amp; Health

A weekend retreat at the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health

More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 27, 2020

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' &#10;candy again?

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' candy again?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation