B.C. extends temporary COVID-19 layoff period 

THE B.C. GOVERNMENT has extended the province's temporary layoff period by three weeks—a measure that will delay when employees temporarily laid-off due to the COVID-19 pandemic are permanently laid off.

The extension expands B.C.'s existing temporary layoff period to 16 weeks from 13 weeks, and applies only to temporary layoffs related to the pandemic. An employee must agree to an extension of their temporary layoff status.

With the change, employees who have been temporarily laid off can keep their job for up to 16 weeks, even if they are not working. The period aligns with the federal government's Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which extends financial support over an up-to 16-week period.

After 16 weeks, a temporary layoff is considered a permanent one, which means employers are required to provide an employee with notice of their termination and pay severance, where applicable.

The province said Monday the extension is an emergency provision that will be repealed when it is no longer needed.

