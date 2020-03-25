March 25, 2020 News » Regional

BC Ferries advises against non-essential travel 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY BRONWYN BEAIRSTO / BOWEN ISLAND UNDERCURRENT
  • PHOTO BY BRONWYN BEAIRSTO / BOWEN ISLAND UNDERCURRENT

While BC Ferries is advising customers to avoid non-essential travel so as to slow the spread of COVID-19, a press release from the company says that it's not been instructed to restrict travel.

"BC Ferries continues to carry all types of traffic," said a press release March 24.

"None of us should be travelling if it is not essential," said Mark Collins, BC Ferries' President and CEO in the release. "We want our customers that need to travel to know that we have taken steps to keep ferry travel as safe as possible."

The news release comes after several small B.C. communities, including islands served by BC Ferries, asked visitors to stay away.

Bowen Island Municipality asked any potential visitors to postpone their visits and any visitors currently on island to return home on March 20. ""Our local businesses and services are scaling down operation to serve our essential needs, in order to protect the personal health and safety of the citizens of our small community," said BIM's press release. "We rely on our small businesses to support our residents, and they do not have the resources to support high volumes of visitors at this difficult time.

The Islands Trust issued a similar plea March 22.

"Most Gulf Islands have a median age of over sixty years old and limited or no medical services. First responders are volunteers who are practicing sheltering in place in order to be available for normal emergencies," said Islands Trust chair Peter Luckham in a press release. "We urge everyone to stay home and avoid discretionary travel to and from the islands.

"As ferry-dependent communities, we are especially vulnerable and face additional challenges. Now is not the time to take a holiday or visit your vacation property," said Luckham.

BC Ferries has suspended some runs on some of its larger routes, including the 'L' run, where one of the Horseshoe Bay-Nanaimo ferries would serve the Langdale route for a couple of trips each day and vice versa, so as to not cross-contaminate crews and communities by switching ships. The planned extra sailings over Easter on the larger routes have been cancelled (there were never extra runs planned to Bowen).

The BC Ferries press release also noted the increased cleaning measures, recommending passengers stay in their vehicles, closure of overhead walkways, closure of food services, requiring electronic payment and putting in measures to separate employees from customers during necessary interactions (like at ticket booths).

"Our front line co-workers face the COVID-19 virus everyday so that critical supplies like groceries and medical supplies and people reach coastal communities," said Collins in the press release. "We are incredibly proud of our loyal and dedicated colleagues."

––With files from Sean Eckford/Coast Reporter

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Bronwyn Beairsto / Bowen Island Undercurrent

Features & Images

March 22, 2020

Walk This Way

Walk This Way

Going with the flow on the cutting edge of neuroscience at X Camp More.

Sports

March 24, 2020

Whistler Half Marathon cancelled

Whistler Half Marathon cancelled

Virtual race being offered in its place More.

Opinion

March 19, 2020

There's no playbook &#10;for this pandemic

There's no playbook for this pandemic

More.

A&E

March 21, 2020

LB Productions start classes for <i>Mulan</i> performance

LB Productions start classes for Mulan performance

Whistler and Pemberton students to perform on June 7 More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Fourth Wednesday of every month, 5-7 p.m.

Alphabet Soup

Alphabet Soup

@ The Living Room @ the Pangea Pod Hotel
Alphabet Soup is a monthly drop-in program for LGBTQ+ individuals along with their friends, family,... More.

Features & Images

March 22, 2020

A weekend retreat at the Kripalu Center for Yoga &amp; Health

A weekend retreat at the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health

More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 20, 2020

COVID-19 and the limits of media literacy

COVID-19 and the limits of media literacy

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation