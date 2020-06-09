June 09, 2020 News » Regional

BC Ferries customers must bring a mask 

The move meets directives from Transport Canada

By
click to enlarge GettyImages.ca
  • GettyImages.ca

Anyone using a British Columbia ferryon routes longer than 30 minutes will have to bring a face mask with them to protect against transmission of COVID-19.

Starting June 15, BC Ferries said all passengers over the age of two will be asked to confirm they have a face covering and are willing to wear it if necessary.

In a news release the company said that customers must come with their own face covering and those who don't have one won't be able to board.

The company said it would also continue screening customers for COVID-19 symptoms.

BC Ferries said it is acting on directives from Transport Canada that require passengers to wear a mask when a physical separation of two metres can't be maintained.

The company just recently restarted some services after customer use declined by about 80 per cent from March to May.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

Features & Images

June 7, 2020

Let's go salmon fishing

Let's go salmon fishing

West Coast salmon fishing is one of the first tourism sectors to open as COVID-19 restrictions ease More.

Sports

June 5, 2020

Whistler rider to tackle Everesting challenge

Whistler rider to tackle Everesting challenge

Alex Jessett to ride for charity in Bayshores and Kadenwood on Sunday More.

Opinion

June 4, 2020

The way forward

The way forward

More.

A&E

June 6, 2020

Whistler Film Festival announces new hire

Whistler Film Festival announces new hire

Shelly Quade joins team as talent programs manager More.

Food & Drink

June 8, 2020

Good 'inner' news from &#10;outer space

Good 'inner' news from outer space

With some luck and food sharing, Bob and Doug will be spaced out for a while More.

Features & Images

June 7, 2020

Let's go salmon fishing

Let's go salmon fishing

West Coast salmon fishing is one of the first tourism sectors to open as COVID-19 restrictions ease More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

June 9, 2020

A virtual AGM: A first for the Whistler Museum

A virtual AGM: A first for the Whistler Museum

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation