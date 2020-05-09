May 09, 2020 News » Regional

BC Ferries is adding sailings back on major Vancouver route 

These sailings will maintain the 50 per cent passenger capacity reduction as required by Transport Canada

By
click to enlarge A nearly empty Swartz Bay terminal. Photo by Adrian Lam/Times Colonist
  • A nearly empty Swartz Bay terminal. Photo by Adrian Lam/Times Colonist

BC Ferries is adding trips on the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route to carry essential goods, as well as passengers, to and from Vancouver Island.

As of May 15, the weekday schedule will include an 11 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay and a 9 a.m. departure from Tsawwassen.

Starting May 24, the Sunday schedule will include a 3 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen and a 5 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay.

These sailings will maintain the 50 per cent passenger capacity reduction as required by Transport Canada protocols to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and will be in effect until at least June 30.

“We are closely monitoring the traffic across the fleet and are making adjustments to ensure essential goods and services are moving with minimal delay,” BC Ferries spokeswoman Deborah Marshall said Thursday.

An additional round trip is scheduled on the Saturday of the long weekend. On May 16, there will be a 7 a.m. departure from Swartz Bay and a 9 a.m. departure from Tsawwassen.

However, BC Ferries is encouraging people to travel only if necessary.

“The premier made it quite clear that the upcoming long weekend [May 15-18] is not a time for leisure travel,” Marshall said. “We remind our customers to avoid non-essential travel at this time.”

All food and retail outlets, including vending machines, are closed on board. Passengers are permitted to remain in their vehicles during the sailing.

Marshall said the corporation is working with the province on plans to ramp up service “when the time is appropriate.”

This story originally appeared here.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Carla Wilson/Times Colonist

Features & Images

May 8, 2020

A ski pioneer from coast to coast

A ski pioneer from coast to coast

Legendary Canadian Ski Hall of Famer Lorne McFadgen's legacy looms large over Blackcomb Ski School More.

Sports

May 8, 2020

Pemberton's Davies takes next step

Pemberton's Davies takes next step

Nordic skier cracks national junior team More.

Opinion

May 7, 2020

Reach out for support

Reach out for support

More.

A&E

May 8, 2020

The Point reveals summer plans

The Point reveals summer plans

Arts News: local authors shortlisted for award; Poet's Pause winners announced More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Events

Fridays, 10:30-11 a.m.

Preschool Story Time

Preschool Story Time

@ Whistler Public Library
Books, songs, and rhymes for preschool children, accompanied by a caregiver.... More.

Features & Images

May 3, 2020

India: A trip through the senses

India: A trip through the senses

More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

May 8, 2020

Finding silver linings

Finding silver linings

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation